Brilliant late Daly try not enough as Connacht get out-gunned in Glasgow

Glasgow Warriors 43



Connacht 17



PARITY LASTED JUST 45 seconds for Connacht in Scotstoun as the hosts blasted out of the traps on their way to a bonus point win.

Andy Friend’s men managed three tries from Stephen Fitzgerald, Paul Boyle and Tom Daly in response to the Warriors’ six from George Horne, Tim Swinson and doubles from Grant Stewart and Robbie Nairn.

George Horne runs clear for a first-minute try. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

Dave Rennie’s men well and truly hit the ground running against their Pro14 Conference A rivals, Kyle Steyn cut inside Matt Healy to make the initial break and scrum-half Horne was on his shoulder and gleefully finished the stunning first-minute effort.

Connacht hit back with a 21st minute try from Stephen Fitzgerald, who stormed away to finish in the right-hand side after Tiernan O’Halloran lifted a bouncing pass to send his wing away.

On a tough night for young out-half Conor Fitzgerald, the conversion was missed, one of three kicks sent wide of the posts in the first-half.

Niko Matawalu looks for a gap. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

The Warriors responded to Connacht’s score by tightening up and taking a more direct approach. Brandon Thomson used his boot more to control the game and his pack carried hard into Connacht to bring a try for Swinson.

James Cannon was sin-binned for dragging down a 38th minute maul, and by the time he returned in the second half, Glasgow had a bonus point and hooker Stewart had two tries to his name.

Tom Daly makes a break. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

Trailing 24-5 at the interval, the Westerners showed their attacking teeth once restored to 15 men. Kieran Marmion showing no signs of rust after his injury lay-off and Paul Boyle forced a try just after the hour to underline his impact off the bench.

A third try came for the Westerners through another inventive move, O’Halloran chipping from midfield into the arms of the charging Cian Kelleher. He offloaded to Kyle Godwin, who in turn sent Tom Daly over the try-line

Having began the night nine points ahead of Connacht, though, Glasgow were in no mood to leave the gap in single figures and they rounded out an impressive win with tries from Nairn coming either side of Daly’s score.

