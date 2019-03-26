'Everything he touches seems to turn to gold': Carty's rich vein of form

FEW WOULD ARGUE against the assertion that Jack Carty is presently the in-form out-half in Ireland, and the Connacht 10 could be given the opportunity to continue in the same vein in Friday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against Sale Sharks.

While Andy Friend made no secret of his intention to rotate his resources for the trip to the AJ Bell Stadium, Carty may well be pressed into action against the Premiership side despite his recent workload on Ireland duty.

Carty during Connacht's session in Galway today. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

As Connacht continue to fight on two fronts heading into the business end of the season, head coach Friend is looking to strike the right selection balance this weekend, with his eye firmly on key Pro14 fixtures against Zebre and Cardiff coming down the tracks.

But injuries to David Horwitz, Conor Fitzgerald and Craig Ronaldson have left Connacht thin on the ground in the out-half department, with Kyle Godwin forced to deputise there in recent weeks.

Carty came off the bench to produce a match-winning cameo in the crucial Pro14 win over Benetton in Galway last weekend, and while Friend is keen to keep the 26-year-old fresh for the league run-in, he is also eager to let his out-half build on his impressive string of performances.

“He’s a very confident man at the moment,” Friend said of Carty this afternoon.

“Everything he touches seems to turn to gold and that’s what you want to see in all of your players. He’s got a skillset that is quite phenomenal but he has got to have the courage to play with that, and that’s been the big thing this year.

“We’ve given him the freedom to play and express himself and out of that, he has grown his own belief in his own ability.”

After making his international debut in Rome, and backing it up with assured contributions when replacing Johnny Sexton against France and Wales, Carty returned to Galway to score 10 points in the final quarter of Saturday’s victory over Benetton.

In scoring one try and setting up another, the Athlone native guided Connacht to a pivotal five points in their push for a Pro14 play-off berth and in the process become the province’s top points scorer in the league with 487.

Carty also edged past Ian Keatley in the overall scoring charts for Connacht, moving into second place on 691 to Keatley’s 685, and if given the opportunity this week, will hope to add to that tally against Sale.

“Throughout the season he has been unbelievable and he makes such a difference when he’s in there, between talk and the magic moments he can come up with as well,” Paul Boyle says of his team-mate.

Carty made three appearances during the Six Nations. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

“He’s a brilliant man to have in the squad and we’re delighted to have him back. His confidence is building and it’s helping the squad as well.”

On the out-half situation heading into the final weeks of the season, Friend confirmed David Horwitz has just had minor knee surgery, while academy 10 Fitzgerald remains sidelined with a back issue.

It means Carty’s form and fitness takes on even greater importance as Connacht bid to qualify for the Champions Cup.

“We’re in a tricky one there where we only have Jack,” Friend added. “Kyle Godwin has done a brilliant job for us in the last few weeks but it’s not his natural position.

“That being said, you get a bloke in that sort of form, you do want to keep playing him but at the same time, it’s a long game in terms of our season and his career. We need to be conscious of that and protect Jack where we can.”

