Kilkerrin-Clonberne crowned Connacht champions, Drom & Inch lift Munster senior title

Results

Munster senior club camogie final

Drom & Inch (Tipperary) 0-14 Scarriff Ogonnelloe (Clare) 0-8

Leinster senior club camogie semi-final

Oulart-the-Ballagh (Wexford) 5-16 Birr (Offaly) 1-7

Connacht senior club ladies football final

Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) 1-15 Burrishoole (Mayo) 0-4

Ulster senior club ladies football final

Donaghmoyne (Monaghan) v St Ergnat’s Moneyglass (Antrim), Owenbeg, 2pm

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne are back on top in the Connacht senior ladies football championship after today’s final win.

The Galway side defeated Mayo’s Burrishoole by 14 points in Charlestown this afternoon.

Ailish Morrissey scored the only goal of the game with Eva Noone (0-5), Chloe Miskell (0-4) and Lyndsey Noone (0-2) all making valuable scoring returns.

They will now play Waterford’s Ballymacarbry in the All-Ireland semi-final, while the other last four fixture will see Kilmacud Crokes play Monaghan’s Donaghmoyne.

Today’s Ulster final saw Donaghmoyne win out 1-11 to 1-7 over Antrim’s Moneyglass.



Drom & Inch were crowned Munster senior camogie champions this afternoon in Mallow, the Tipperary outfit seeing off Clare’s Scariff Ogonnelloe by 0-14 to 0-8.

Eimear McGrath was their top scorer with 0-7, while Niamh Treacy and substitute Katie O’Dwyer contributed 0-3 apiece.

Their prize for the success is an All-Ireland semi-final tie against the winners of next weekend’s Ulster final, which will be contested by Derry’s Slaughtneil and Antrim’s Loughgiel Shamrocks.

Oulart-the-Ballagh cruised into the Leinster senior camogie final with today’s 5-16 to 1-7 semi-final success over Birr.

The first Leinster semi-final yesterday saw Dublin’s St Vincent’s defeat Kilkenny’s Thomastown by 5-11 to 1-11.