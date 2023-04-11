Connacht sign Ireland 7s star Liam McNamara

CONNACHT HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Australian-born, Irish-qualified Liam McNamara for next season.

The 26-year-old is currently a member of the Ireland Sevens squad, having previously spent three years as a member of the Australian Sevens squad – where he was coached by current Connacht director of rugby, Andy Friend.

He was also capped for Australia U20s and was a member of the Queensland Reds squad for the 2018/19 Super Rugby season.

McNamara was born in Brisbane but qualifies for Ireland through his Dublin-born father.

“I’m delighted to be joining Connacht next season,” McNamara said.

“I’ve loved my time in playing for the Ireland Sevens, so to now play XVs rugby in the URC is a brilliant opportunity for me.

I know many Aussie-born players have made an impression when joining the club and I hope to make a similar impact.”

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins added: “We have been tracking Liam’s development over recent seasons and he has made a great impression both in the XV’s and Sevens game.

“He is a player who has experience across almost every position in the backline, from the back three, to midfield and fly-half, so provides us with multiple options and helps to further build our depth for next season.

“In that regard Liam is the perfect addition to our squad and we’re excited to welcome him to Connacht Rugby.”

