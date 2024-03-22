Connacht make 5 changes ahead of Lions' visit

CONNACHT HAVE made five changes to the side that beat Scarlets ahead of tomorrow’s BKT United Rugby Championship meeting with Emirates Lions at Dexcom Stadium (5.15pm).

Prop Denis Buckley, hooker Tadgh McElroy, lock Joe Joyce, flanker Conor Oliver and number 8 Sean O’Brien come into the side.

The backline is unchanged, with scrum-half Caolin Blade captaining the side

Connacht are aiming for their fourth consecutive win in the competition as they bid to secure playoff qualification and a return to next season’s Investec Champions Cup.

Connacht team to face Lions:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Byron Ralston

13. David Hawkshaw

12. Cathal Forde

11. Andrew Smith

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Caolin Blade (captain)

1. Denis Buckley

2. Tadgh McElroy

3. Jack Aungier

4. Niall Murray

5. Joe Joyce

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Conor Oliver

8. Sean O’Brien

Substitutes:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Sam Illo

19. Darragh Murray

20. Shamus Hurley-Langton

21. Colm Reilly

22. Jack Carty

23. Paul Boyle