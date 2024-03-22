Connacht make 5 changes ahead of Lions' visit

CONNACHT HAVE made five changes to the side that beat Scarlets ahead of tomorrow’s BKT United Rugby Championship meeting with Emirates Lions at Dexcom Stadium (5.15pm).
Prop Denis Buckley, hooker Tadgh McElroy, lock Joe Joyce, flanker Conor Oliver and number 8 Sean O’Brien come into the side.
The backline is unchanged, with scrum-half Caolin Blade captaining the side
Connacht are aiming for their fourth consecutive win in the competition as they bid to secure playoff qualification and a return to next season’s Investec Champions Cup.
Connacht team to face Lions:
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Byron Ralston
13. David Hawkshaw
12. Cathal Forde
11. Andrew Smith
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Caolin Blade (captain)
1. Denis Buckley
2. Tadgh McElroy
3. Jack Aungier
4. Niall Murray
5. Joe Joyce
6. Cian Prendergast
7. Conor Oliver
8. Sean O’Brien
Substitutes:
16. Dave Heffernan
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Sam Illo
19. Darragh Murray
20. Shamus Hurley-Langton
21. Colm Reilly
22. Jack Carty
23. Paul Boyle