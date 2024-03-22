Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Connacht's Denis Buckley (file pic). Ben Brady/INPHO
Ready to go

Connacht make 5 changes ahead of Lions' visit

Prop Denis Buckley, hooker Tadgh McElroy, lock Joe Joyce, flanker Conor Oliver and number 8 Sean O’Brien come into the side.
1
130
8 minutes ago

CONNACHT HAVE made five changes to the side that beat Scarlets ahead of tomorrow’s BKT United Rugby Championship meeting with Emirates Lions at Dexcom Stadium (5.15pm).

Prop Denis Buckley, hooker Tadgh McElroy, lock Joe Joyce, flanker Conor Oliver and number 8 Sean O’Brien come into the side.

The backline is unchanged, with scrum-half Caolin Blade captaining the side

Connacht are aiming for their fourth consecutive win in the competition as they bid to secure playoff qualification and a return to next season’s Investec Champions Cup.

Connacht team to face Lions:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Byron Ralston
13. David Hawkshaw
12. Cathal Forde
11. Andrew Smith
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Caolin Blade (captain)

1. Denis Buckley
2. Tadgh McElroy
3. Jack Aungier
4. Niall Murray
5. Joe Joyce
6. Cian Prendergast
7. Conor Oliver
8. Sean O’Brien

Substitutes:

16. Dave Heffernan
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Sam Illo
19. Darragh Murray
20. Shamus Hurley-Langton
21. Colm Reilly
22. Jack Carty
23. Paul Boyle

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     