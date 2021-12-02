Connacht make three changes for tomorrow's trip to the RDS

Eoghan Masterson has been given the nod to start for Connacht in Dublin. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

THE CONNACHT SIDE to take on Leinster named by head coach Andy Friend shows three changes from the one that started last weekend’s 46-18 victory against Ospreys.

Friend takes his side to the RDS for an interprovincial clash in the United Rugby Championship, with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm [TG4, Premier Sports 2, URC TV].

The only amendment to the back division sees Peter Robb come in at centre to replace Shayne Bolton. Up front, Oisín Dowling and Eoghan Masterson are selected at lock and blindside flanker respectively, with Niall Murray and Paul Boyle making way.

“Last week was pleasing, not just to pick up five points, but to continue our recent level of performances, even with a substantial break in the middle,” said Friend.

“The challenge for all of us now is to raise our game even more, away to one of the best sides in Europe. We’ll take confidence from our win at the RDS last January, and our travelling supporters will be a big help as always.

“This game will tell a lot about where we are right now so we’re really looking forward to it.”

Connacht (v Leinster):

15. Oran McNulty

14. Alex Wootton

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Peter Robb

11. Mack Hansen

10. Jack Carty (captain)

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Matthew Burke

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Oisín Dowling

5. Ultan Dillane

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Conor Oliver

8. Jarrad Butler

Replacements: