Thursday 2 December 2021
Connacht make three changes for tomorrow's trip to the RDS

On the back of a comprehensive win over Ospreys, Andy Friend’s side are set to take on Leinster.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 2 Dec 2021, 12:31 PM
eoghan-masterson Eoghan Masterson has been given the nod to start for Connacht in Dublin. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

THE CONNACHT SIDE to take on Leinster named by head coach Andy Friend shows three changes from the one that started last weekend’s 46-18 victory against Ospreys.

Friend takes his side to the RDS for an interprovincial clash in the United Rugby Championship, with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm [TG4, Premier Sports 2, URC TV].

The only amendment to the back division sees Peter Robb come in at centre to replace Shayne Bolton. Up front, Oisín Dowling and Eoghan Masterson are selected at lock and blindside flanker respectively, with Niall Murray and Paul Boyle making way.

“Last week was pleasing, not just to pick up five points, but to continue our recent level of performances, even with a substantial break in the middle,” said Friend.

“The challenge for all of us now is to raise our game even more, away to one of the best sides in Europe. We’ll take confidence from our win at the RDS last January, and our travelling supporters will be a big help as always.

“This game will tell a lot about where we are right now so we’re really looking forward to it.” 

Connacht (v Leinster):

  • 15. Oran McNulty
  • 14. Alex Wootton
  • 13. Sammy Arnold
  • 12. Peter Robb
  • 11. Mack Hansen
  • 10. Jack Carty (captain)
  • 9. Kieran Marmion
  • 1. Matthew Burke
  • 2. Dave Heffernan
  • 3. Finlay Bealham
  • 4. Oisín Dowling
  • 5. Ultan Dillane
  • 6. Eoghan Masterson
  • 7. Conor Oliver
  • 8. Jarrad Butler

Replacements:

  • 16. Shane Delahunt
  • 17. Jordan Duggan
  • 18. Jack Aungier
  • 19. Leva Fifita
  • 20. Cian Prendergast
  • 21. Caolin Blade
  • 22. Conor Fitzgerald
  • 23. Tom Farrell

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

