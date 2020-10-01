BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 1 October 2020
Advertisement

Flexibility in all aspects key for Connacht as new season looms

The Clan Terrace was repurposed as the team’s meeting room over the summer.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 7:00 AM
45 minutes ago 460 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5217849
Image: Connacht Rugby/INPHO
Image: Connacht Rugby/INPHO

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend is not about to have a moan about playing without fans.

“We will miss having the Clan Terrace in full voice,” he says, “but it’s currently what we’ve got.”

Pouring excess mental energy towards the decisions of NPHET and the quite fluid best practice in containing a not-yet-year-old Coronavirus is of no benefit to most of the population. The best the rest of us can do is, simply, do the best we can to trundle on. And so the Clan Terrace will remain vacant at weekends, but conspicuously populated during the week, when Connacht players and coaches gather there to hold open air team meetings.

“Yeah, still not really using changing rooms, video rooms,” says hooker Dave Heffernan, “we have been doing everything in the Clan Stand, I’m not sure what that will be like coming into December, but we’ll see how it goes.”

Summer in Galway has allowed for socially-distanced meetings with the squad divided into two groups of around 20 players.

“Getting used to it,” says Heffernan with a smile. The whole world has had to get used to imperfect methods of doing tasks that once were straightforward, and with winter closing in along with a new Pro14 season there looks set to be either a continuation or a re-think of methods long before there is a return to 2019′s normality.

Squad resources will be tested in the foreseeable future too, of course. Connacht’s personnel was stretched thin due to a spate of injuries last season and recruitment across the island will be slowed and stunted under the shade of Philip Browne’s ominous warning that the professional structure is under threat as long as fans are kept from the turnstiles.

Friend listened with interest last month as Leo Cullen approached the Pro14 final with credit to be paid to his full squad of 53. The Australian might have allowed himself think about how he could have used 11 extra bodies.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“As everybody is probably aware, we are not in a position to be signing anyone at this point in time, so what we have got is what we have got and I’m very comfortable with that,” said Friend.

“When Leinster won the Pro14 final they were talking about a squad of 53. Well, we don’t have that luxury. We had 42 players last year, we have 44 this season, we have two more, but we don’t have the luxury of 53.

If we don’t get injuries that’s fine, we will be comfortable, but we play a collision game.

“If we get normal availability, about 90% of our players available, then I’m comfortable but time will tell if that will happen for us.”

Projections and plans are a tricky business in any field these days.

“What we’ve become really good at, mate, is being really flexible.

“I’ve lost ‘expectation’ out of my vocab and I don’t really expect anything now. I’ve replaced it with adaptability and being flexible.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie