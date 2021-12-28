Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 28 December 2021
Advertisement

Carty a doubt as Connacht and Munster push on with prep for inter-pro

Both provinces have high player availability but will undergo further testing later this week.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 28 Dec 2021, 1:55 PM
11 minutes ago 371 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5641644
Jack Carty is rehabbing a foot injury.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Jack Carty is rehabbing a foot injury.
Jack Carty is rehabbing a foot injury.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JACK CARTY HAS emerged as a doubt for Connacht’s clash with Munster on New Year’s Day due to a foot injury.

The in-form out-half will hope to recover in time for the meeting this Saturday in Galway [KO 5.15pm, TG4/URC TV] as Connacht continue to work on Carty’s foot issue, which he sustained against Leicester two weekends ago.

The inter-provincial United Rugby Championship clash is set to go ahead at the Sportsground this weekend, with Connacht and Munster reporting today that their senior squads are in good places in terms of player availability.

Both provinces will undergo further Covid testing this week but the high numbers of senior players fit and available mean there is strong optimism over the fixture going ahead.

Munster’s scheduled clash with Leinster on St Stephen’s Day was postponed due to the Covid outbreak in Leinster’s squad, while Connacht’s planned game against Ulster the same day was also postponed due to a Covid cluster in the Ulster squad.

As they get set to return to action on Saturday, Connacht are hoping that the talismanic Carty can complete the rehabilitation of his foot injury in time to feature.

“We’re still looking at him,” said head coach Andy Friend this afternoon. “He ran today and he ran well. We’ll need to see how he pulls up tomorrow with that one but the form he’s in at the moment, you’d love to have him involved.”

Connacht have been boosted by the returns of Paul Boyle [shoulder/achilles], Mack Hansen [calf], and Ben O’Donnell [illness] to team training this week.

The western province will definitely be without Caolin Blade, Sean Masterson, and Oran McNulty – who are all sidelined through illness – while centre Peter Robb picked up a shoulder injury at training last week and will be sidelined until the end of January.

Hooker Dylan Tierney Martin faces four months out of the game after undergoing hamstring surgery.

More positively, loosehead prop Denis Buckley continues to make progress with his recovery from a long-term ACL injury and has now started to integrate into training. He hopes to be available for selection over the next month.

Centre Tom Daly [knee] and lock Gavin Thornbury [shoulder] are also making good progress with their rehab and are targeting a return to team training over the next month.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Meanwhile, Munster essentially have a full deck to choose from for the weekend with their squad Covid-free at present.

Joey Carbery [elbow], Calvin Nash [ankle], Rowan Osborne [head], and RG Snyman [knee] are the only senior players out injured as things stand.

“We’re good at the moment,” said Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham this afternoon.

“It might be a blessing in disguise that we’ve had a number of [Covid] cases coming back from South Africa and hopefully that makes them a little bit more immune now.

“We saw on the weekend that only one [URC] game went ahead so the other teams are now getting affected by it but hopefully we’ve had our little run and can push forward. 

“We’ve got enough guys who have had the virus now that we can probably field a team every single week going forward.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie