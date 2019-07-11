This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Connacht and Munster to meet in pre-season inter-pro

The provinces will meet in the Sportsground in September.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 2:19 PM
CONNACHT AND MUNSTER will step up their preparations for the new season when they go head-to-head in an inter-provincial friendly at the Sportsground in September, a day before Ireland begin their World Cup campaign in Japan.

The two provinces have announced they will meet in a pre-season fixture in Galway on Saturday 21 September at 3pm, with the Guinness Pro14 season kicking off later than usual because of the global tournament.

Tom Daly and CJ Stander Tom Daly in action against Munster last season. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Andy Friend’s Connacht, who are preparing for their return to the Heineken Champions Cup next term, returned to pre-season training last week, while Munster have been back at their University of Limerick base for the last fortnight.

It is the first pre-season friendly either province have confirmed, with both due to announce further details of their summer schedule in the coming weeks.

Connacht say tickets for the September friendly will go on sale in the coming days. 

With the World Cup taking place in September and October, the 2019/20 Pro14 season is set to kick off a month later than usual, while the Champions Cup pool stages will begin on 15 November.

Leinster have announced they will travel to Ontario next month to face Canada on 24 August as part of their pre-season preparations, while Dan McFarland’s Ulster have yet to finalise their schedule. 

