James Crombie/INPHO New Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins.
# western way
Connacht to host Munster in pre-season friendly next month
It will be Pete Wilkins’ first home game in charge.
51 minutes ago

CONNACHT WILL WELCOME Munster to The Sportsground for a pre-season friendly next month.

The provinces will face off on Friday, 22 September, with kick-off scheduled for 5.30pm.

It will be Connacht’s first home game under new head coach Pete Wilkins, with fresh signings set to feature for both sides ahead of the new URC season in October.

Tickets are currently on sale — €10 for adults, €5 for juniors and €20 for a family ticket (2x adults, 2x juniors) — with free entry for season ticket holders.

The 42 Team
