Munster's big guns return as Connacht make four changes for inter-pro clash

Ben O'Donnell and Damian de Allende come into the respective starting XVs.

MUNSTER BOSS JOHANN van Graan has welcomed his frontliners back for tomorrow’s crucial Guinness Pro14 clash against Connacht at the Sportsground [KO 7.35pm eir Sport/TG4].

Looking to respond to last weekend’s defeat away to Ulster, van Graan has been able to recall the likes of captain Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Conor Murray, Keith Earls, and Damian de Allende as he makes 14 changes to his team.

James Cronin returns from an abdominal injury at loosehead prop, while Shane Daly is the only starter retained from last weekend.

Meanwhile, Connacht head coach Andy Friend has made four changes to the side that beat Leinster in Dublin last weekend.

Ultan Dillane, Finlay Bealham, and Sean O’Brien – who has been sidelined with an injury in recent weeks – all come into the XV, while Australian wing Ben O’Donnell gets his first start for the province after making his debut off the bench last weekend.

Bundee Aki has not recovered from a knee injury to feature but Paul Boyle and Dave Heffernan have returned to the matchday squad among the replacements.

Connacht also confirmed that all professional players and management returned negative results in this week’s round of PCR testing for Covid-19. They say that “a number of players who have spent the last period in self-isolation will return to training next week.”

Connacht:

15. John Porch

14. Ben O’Donnell

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Tom Daly

11. Alex Wootton

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Quinn Roux (captain)

6. Sean O’Brien

7. Conor Oliver

8. Sean Masterson

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Matthew Burke

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Gavin Thornbury

20. Paul Boyle

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Diarmuid Kilgallen

23. Peter Sullivan

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Keith Earls

13. Chris Farrell

12. Damian de Allende

11. Shane Daly

10. JJ Hanrahan

9 Conor Murray

1. James Cronin

2. Kevin O’Byrne

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Gavin Coombes

7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Keynan Knox

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Billy Holland

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Ben Healy

23 Rory Scannell

Referee: Frank Murphy [IRFU].