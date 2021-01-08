BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Friday 8 January 2021
Advertisement

Munster's big guns return as Connacht make four changes for inter-pro clash

Bundee Aki hasn’t recovered from a knee injury to feature at the Sportsground.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 8 Jan 2021, 12:12 PM
1 hour ago 3,144 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5319742
Ben O'Donnell and Damian de Allende come into the respective starting XVs.
Image: INPHO
Ben O'Donnell and Damian de Allende come into the respective starting XVs.
Ben O'Donnell and Damian de Allende come into the respective starting XVs.
Image: INPHO

MUNSTER BOSS JOHANN van Graan has welcomed his frontliners back for tomorrow’s crucial Guinness Pro14 clash against Connacht at the Sportsground [KO 7.35pm eir Sport/TG4].

Looking to respond to last weekend’s defeat away to Ulster, van Graan has been able to recall the likes of captain Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Conor Murray, Keith Earls, and Damian de Allende as he makes 14 changes to his team.

James Cronin returns from an abdominal injury at loosehead prop, while Shane Daly is the only starter retained from last weekend. 

Meanwhile, Connacht head coach Andy Friend has made four changes to the side that beat Leinster in Dublin last weekend.

Ultan Dillane, Finlay Bealham, and Sean O’Brien – who has been sidelined with an injury in recent weeks – all come into the XV, while Australian wing Ben O’Donnell gets his first start for the province after making his debut off the bench last weekend.

Bundee Aki has not recovered from a knee injury to feature but Paul Boyle and Dave Heffernan have returned to the matchday squad among the replacements. 

Connacht also confirmed that all professional players and management returned negative results in this week’s round of PCR testing for Covid-19. They say that “a number of players who have spent the last period in self-isolation will return to training next week.”

Connacht:

15. John Porch
14. Ben O’Donnell
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Tom Daly
11. Alex Wootton
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley
2. Shane Delahunt
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Quinn Roux (captain)
6. Sean O’Brien
7. Conor Oliver
8. Sean Masterson

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan
17. Matthew Burke
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. Gavin Thornbury
20. Paul Boyle
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Diarmuid Kilgallen
23. Peter Sullivan 

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Keith Earls
13. Chris Farrell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Shane Daly
10. JJ Hanrahan
9 Conor Murray

1. James Cronin
2. Kevin O’Byrne
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Gavin Coombes
7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell
17. Josh Wycherley
18. Keynan Knox
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Billy Holland
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Ben Healy
23 Rory Scannell 

Referee: Frank Murphy [IRFU].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie