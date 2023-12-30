Connacht and Munster ring the changes ahead of clash at Sportsground

CONNACHT AND MUNSTER have both rung the changes to their team’s for the New Year’s Dary URC interpro clash at The Sportsground, (KO: 3pm, TG4and Premier Sports 1).

Connacht make six changes from the side that started in their narrow defeat away to Ulster on the Friday before Christmas, while Munster have brought in seven new faces from the team that lost to Leinster on St Stephen’s Day in Thomond Park.

Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Joe Joyce and Jarrad Butler come into the Connacht starting pack, while JJ Hanrahan is named at out-half and Cathal Forde is selected at 13. Scrum-half Caolin Blade will captain the team.

There is a 6:2 split on the bench, with fit-again Oisin Dowling included, while club captain Jack Carty is also amongst the replacements.

JJ Hanrahan is in to start for Connacht. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Munster have handed a first competitive start to hooker Eoghan Clarke, while Tadhg Beirne returns to captain the side and Fineen Wycherley has come back from a shoulder injury. Tony Butler, Conor Murray, Rory Scannell and Jeremy Loughman are all drafted in to start as well.

Gavin Coombes moves into the back row, where he will join Tom Ahern and John Hodnett, the latter set to make his 50th Munster appearance.

Connacht

15. Mack Hansen

14. Byron Ralston

13. Cathal Forde

12. Bundee Aki

11. Shayne Bolton

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Caolin Blade (captain)

1. Peter Dooley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Darragh Murray

5. Joe Joyce

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Jarrad Butler

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Denis Buckley

18. Jack Aungier

19. Niall Murray

20. Oisin Dowling

21. Michael McDonald

22. Jack Carty

23. Conor Oliver

Munster

15. Simon Zebo

14. Calvin Nash

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Rory Scannell

11. Shane Daly

10. Tony Butler

9. Conor Murray

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Eoghan Clarke

3. Oli Jager

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)

6. Tom Ahern

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements: