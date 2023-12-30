Connacht and Munster ring the changes ahead of clash at Sportsground

CONNACHT AND MUNSTER have both rung the changes to their team’s for the New Year’s Dary URC interpro clash at The Sportsground, (KO: 3pm, TG4and Premier Sports 1).
Connacht make six changes from the side that started in their narrow defeat away to Ulster on the Friday before Christmas, while Munster have brought in seven new faces from the team that lost to Leinster on St Stephen’s Day in Thomond Park.
Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Joe Joyce and Jarrad Butler come into the Connacht starting pack, while JJ Hanrahan is named at out-half and Cathal Forde is selected at 13. Scrum-half Caolin Blade will captain the team.
There is a 6:2 split on the bench, with fit-again Oisin Dowling included, while club captain Jack Carty is also amongst the replacements.
Munster have handed a first competitive start to hooker Eoghan Clarke, while Tadhg Beirne returns to captain the side and Fineen Wycherley has come back from a shoulder injury. Tony Butler, Conor Murray, Rory Scannell and Jeremy Loughman are all drafted in to start as well.
Gavin Coombes moves into the back row, where he will join Tom Ahern and John Hodnett, the latter set to make his 50th Munster appearance.
🟢 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🦅— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) December 30, 2023
Your Connacht 23 to kick start 2024 as we take on @Munsterrugby at The Sportsground on New Years Day 🏉
💪 Big Joe returns
1️⃣3️⃣ Cathal Forde outside centre
Read more: https://t.co/aNB4wzV1FP#ConnachtRugby pic.twitter.com/PXhWII3lwu
📢 TEAM NEWS | Here is your Munster side to face Connacht on New Year's Day 💪— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 30, 2023
Eoghan Clarke makes his 1st start for Munster at hooker, Academy man Tony Butler starts at out-half & Tadhg Beirne captains the side.#CONvMUN #SUAF 🔴
Connacht
- 15. Mack Hansen
- 14. Byron Ralston
- 13. Cathal Forde
- 12. Bundee Aki
- 11. Shayne Bolton
- 10. JJ Hanrahan
- 9. Caolin Blade (captain)
- 1. Peter Dooley
- 2. Dave Heffernan
- 3. Finlay Bealham
- 4. Darragh Murray
- 5. Joe Joyce
- 6. Cian Prendergast
- 7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
- 8. Jarrad Butler
Replacements:
- 16. Dylan Tierney-Martin
- 17. Denis Buckley
- 18. Jack Aungier
- 19. Niall Murray
- 20. Oisin Dowling
- 21. Michael McDonald
- 22. Jack Carty
- 23. Conor Oliver
Munster
- 15. Simon Zebo
- 14. Calvin Nash
- 13. Antoine Frisch
- 12. Rory Scannell
- 11. Shane Daly
- 10. Tony Butler
- 9. Conor Murray
- 1. Jeremy Loughman
- 2. Eoghan Clarke
- 3. Oli Jager
- 4. Fineen Wycherley
- 5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)
- 6. Tom Ahern
- 7. John Hodnett
- 8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
- 16. Scott Buckley
- 17. Josh Wycherley
- 18. John Ryan
- 19. Jack O’Donoghue
- 20. Alex Kendellen
- 21. Paddy Patterson
- 22. Seán O’Brien
- 23. Shay McCarthy