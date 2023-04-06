Bolton, Reilly and Robertson-McCoy to stay at Connacht after penning new deals

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that Shayne Bolton will remain at Connacht until the end of next season after the back signed a new one-year contract with the western province.

Tighthead Dominic Robertson-McCoy and scrum-half Colm Reilly have also signed one- and two-year extensions respectively.

Bolton, born in South Africa but Irish-qualified through his grandmother from Dublin, joined Connacht in the summer of 2021 but has made just five appearances, partly due to a slew of injuries this season.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins said that the 22-year-old possesses “a lot of natural talent and, despite an unfortunate run of injuries this season, we have continued to see him develop on and off the pitch.

“He’s lightning quick, explosive in contact, and the recent Dragons game was a great example of the ability he possesses to change the flow of a game and bring excitement to our attack,” Wilkins added. “We look forward to him continuing his development with us next season.”

Prop Robertson-McCoy, 29, is also Irish-qualified and, since arriving from Northland in his native New Zealand in the summer of 2016, he has appeared 77 times for the western province.

“Dominic will be heading into his eighth season at the club which says a lot about the contribution he’s made,” Wilkins said. “He provides important depth in the tighthead position along with Finlay, Jack and Sam, and has all the qualities you look for in a player in that position. I’m delighted he will be continuing his career with Connacht.”

Ballinasloe native Reilly, meanwhile, was a member of Ireland U20s’ Grand Slam-winning team in 2019 and has made 17 appearances since debuting away to Edinburgh in October 2020.

“Colm continues to improve with every season of professional rugby, so it’s great to keep him at the club for another two years,” said Wilkins of the 23-year-old. “Connacht has a rich history of producing top-quality scrum-halves and Colm fits the mould of the high tempo and instinctive players that have performed so well for us in that position.

“He will continue to contribute to the positive style of rugby we endeavour to play, and will compete hard for the number nine jersey over the coming seasons.”