Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 18 March, 2020
GAA postpone May clash between New York and Galway in Connacht opener

The game was scheduled to take place on Sunday 3 May.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 4:46 PM
1 hour ago 489 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5050258
The Galway team before the county's last clash against New York in 2015.
Image: Nuala Purcell/INPHO
Image: Nuala Purcell/INPHO
The Galway team before the county's last clash against New York in 2015.
Image: Nuala Purcell/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE announced the first postponement of the 2020 championship due to the Covid-19 pandemic as the clash of New York and Galway has been called off.

The teams were due to meet on Sunday 3 May in the opening round of the Connacht championship in Gaelic Park but the decision has been made to postpone the game.

In a statement released this afternoon, the GAA confirmed their decision with no details on a re-fixture.

“The future for this fixture will be considered at a later date and in the context of the anticipated overall re-drawing of the national fixtures calendar for 2020 as necessitated by the ongoing disruption to the GAA games programme.”

Galway had last travelled Stateside to play New York in May 2015 when they defeated the hosts by 2-18 to 0-8 with current captain Shane Walsh and star forward Damien Comer scoring 1-4 apiece in that game.

Manager Padraic Joyce had guided Galway to top spot in Division 1 of the Allianz football league after five rounds before the fixture programme was put on hold with Longford native Gerry Fox the new manager of New York this season after previously serving as selector.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

