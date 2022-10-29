Connacht seal gutsy away win over the Ospreys

Connacht 22

Ospreys 19

Steffan Thomas reports from Swansea

CONNACHT SECURED THEIR second win over a Welsh club on successive weekends with a gutsy victory over the Ospreys in Swansea.

Andy Friend’s put a horror start behind them to secure a vital win away from home with Ireland out-half Jack Carty pulling the strings.

Connacht found themselves 14-0 down before 10 minutes had been played. A speculative kick down field by Reuben Morgan-Williams caused chaos in the Connacht defence, and resulted in Huw Sutton powering over from short-range.

Morgan-Williams was the architect of the Ospreys’ second try with a quick one-two with Keiran Williams putting the lively scrum-half over for their second try. But Connacht burst into life as they began to stress the Ospreys by injecting some pace into the game.

The home side were temporarily reduced to 14 men when flanker Ethan Roots received a yellow card for dumping Gavin Thornbury into the turf.

Connacht’s attack was beginning to click and a wonderful attacking move resulted in a tremendous pass from Jack Carty which put Alex Wootton over at the far right-hand corner.

Carty converted from the touchline and the visitors now held the upper hand. Two powerful bursts by centres David Hawkshaw and Tom Farrell created enough moment for Connacht number nine Caolin Blade to sneak over from short-range.

The start of the second-half was in complete contrast to the first with Connacht starting like a house on fire. After several dynamic carries they were over the advantage line, and after going through the hands John Porch crossed for their third try.

But the Ospreys refused to throw in the towel, and they came close after a powerful carry from impressive No 8 Morgan Morris who was brought down just short. On another occasion wing Keelan Giles sliced through the visiting defence but his pass to Morgan-Williams was forward.

But Connacht had more control than the Ospreys, and Carty made it a two-score game with a well-taken drop goal from 35 metres out. Connacht had an almighty scare when Porch messed up by spilling the ball forward over his try line with Giles breathing down his neck but thankfully for the Irish side the wing failed to get his hands on the ball.

The Ospreys set up an exciting final 10 minutes when replacement hooker Sam Parry showed tremendous strength to batter his way over the line. Jack Walsh added the extras to make it a three-point game. They huffed and puffed in the final 10 minutes but couldn’t find a way past the Connacht defence.

Ospreys: M Nagy; L Morgan, T Thomas-Wheeler, K Williams, K Giles; J Walsh, R Morgan-Williams; R Henry (G Phillips 55), S Baldwin (S Parry 55), T Botha (B Warren 55), R Davies (J Regan 73), H Sutton, E Roots, H Deaves (T Davies 40), M Morris.

Replacements not used: M Aubrey, L Scully, C Evans.

Connacht: T O’Halloran (A Byrne 36), A Wootton (T Daly 70), T Farrell, D Hawkshaw, J Porch; J Carty, C Blade (K Marmion 63); D Buckley, D Tierney-Martin (G Stewart 50), J Aungier (S Illo 50), O Dowling, G Thornbury (D Murray 39), S Hurley-Langton, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements not used: J Duggan, P Boyle,

Referee: Sam Grove-White.