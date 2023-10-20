Advertisement
Mark Runnacles/INPHO Competitive debut: JJ Hanrahan starts at out-half for Connacht.
new faces
Up to six Connacht players could make debuts against Ospreys
Tom Farrell to make his 100th appearance for the province.
12 minutes ago

TOM FARRELL WILL become the latest Connacht centurion when he lines out in Saturday’s  URC opener against Ospreys at The Sportsground (K/O: 3pm, TG4, Premier Sports 2).

Farrell joined Connacht in 2017 from Bedford Blues and has scored 19 tries since.

There are debuts for up to six summer signings. Joe Joyce, JJ Hanrahan and Andrew Smith are all named in the starting XV, while Tadgh McElroy, Seán O’Brien and Liam McNamara could earn their first Connacht caps if called upon from the bench.

The front row comprise Denis Buckley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Jack Aungier. Lock Oisin Dowling partners Joyce, while the back row sees No 8 Jarrad Butler joined by flankers Cian Prendergast and Shamus Hurley-Langton.

Scrum-half Caolin Blade is named as captain, while centre Cathal Forde starts alongside Farrell. Wingers Byron Ralston and Diarmuid Kilgallen complete the side with Smith selected at full-back.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins said: “It’ll be a proud day for Tom Farrell and his family when he becomes our latest centurion, and then on the flipside to that we’ve up to six players starting their Connacht careers with us, so there’s a good blend of experience and freshness there.” 

Connacht:

  • 15. Andrew Smith 
  • 14. Diarmuid Kilgallen
  • 13. Tom Farrell
  • 12. Cathal Forde
  • 11. Byron Ralston
  • 10. JJ Hanrahan 
  • 9. Caolin Blade 
  • 1. Denis Buckley 
  • 2. Dylan Tierney-Martin
  • 3. Jack Aungier
  • 4. Oisín Dowling
  • 5. Joe Joyce
  • 6. Cian Prendergast 
  • 7. Shamus Hurley-Langton 
  • 8. Jarrad Butler 

Replacements:

  • 16. Tadgh McElroy 
  • 17. Peter Dooley 
  • 18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy 
  • 19. Niall Murray 
  • 20. Seán O’Brien 
  • 21. Colm Reilly 
  • 22. Jack Carty 
  • 23. Liam McNamara 

Ref: Federico Vedovelli (FIR)

The 42 Team
