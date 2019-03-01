Connacht boosted by return of Ireland quartet for Ospreys visit

CONNACHT WILL WELCOME back four players from international duty for tomorrow’s Pro14 Conference A game at home to Ospreys (2.45pm).

Having started for Ireland against Italy, second row pair Ultan Dillane and Quinn Roux return to the team, while Tom Farrell is back at centre alongside Peter Robb — making his first start of the season.

Another Ireland squad member, Caolin Blade, is named among the replacements.

“We have trained well and prepared well this week,” said head coach Andy Friend. “We have seen a really positive response from the players after a disappointing result last weekend in Glasgow.

“We will continue to focus on our game and what we can control, as we have done all season. We know every game now is a must win and with a two week break before our next game we are determined to finish this block on a high.”

We are boosted by four of our players coming back from international duty,” he added. “They bring a huge amount of experience to our match day squad.”

Ospreys, who sit three points behind Connacht, are missing Adam Beard, Aled Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, George North, Nicky Smith, Justin Tipuric and Owen Watkin (all Wales) and Giorgi Nemsadze (Georgia) due to international duty, while Dan Baker (knee, Sam Davies (groin), Tom Habberfield (shin), Rhodri Jones (shoulder), Dan Lydiate (elbow), Gareth Thomas (ankle) and Scott Williams (back) are all injured.

“As a group we understand the importance of this last game during the Six Nations block against Connacht who are also vying for the play-offs,” said Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke.

“Considering the off-field uncertainty the boys have been excellent, with a consistent focus on improving individually and collectively.

“There’s frustration that we’ve been on the wrong end of score-lines in each of the previous three games but also a realisation that we have the solutions to deliver a more complete performance on Saturday.

“Games against Connacht are always testing & exciting, our focus is to be the best version of ourselves.”

Connacht (v Ospreys):

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Stephen Fitzgerald

13. Tom Farrell

12. Peter Robb

11. Matt Healy

10. Kyle Godwin

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Quinn Roux

5. Ultan Dillane

6. Eoin McKeon

7. Colby Fainga’a

8. Jarrad Butler (captain)

Replacements:

16. Tom McCartney

17. Peter McCabe

18. Conor Carey

19. James Cannon

20. Paul Boyle

21. Caolin Blade

22. Tom Daly

23. Cian Kelleher

Ospreys (v Connacht):

15. Dan Evans

14. Hanno Dirksen

13. Cory Allen

12. James Hook

11. Keelan Giles

10. Luke Price

9. Matthew Aubrey

1. Jordan Lay

2. Scott Baldwin

3. Tom Botha

4. James King

5. Bradley Davies

6. Olly Cracknell (captain)

7. Sam Cross

8. Rob McCusker

Replacements:

16. Scott Otten

17. Rowan Jenkins

18. Ma’afu Fia

19. Lloyd Ashley

20. Will Griffiths

21. Harri Morgan

22. Tom Williams

23. Luke Morgan

