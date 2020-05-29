This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 29 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Adeolokun, Leader and McKeon among 12 departures confirmed by Connacht

The trio represented the province over 320 times between them, with Adeolokun earning an Irish cap in 2016.

By Gavan Casey Friday 29 May 2020, 1:04 PM
6 minutes ago 216 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5110941
Niyi Adeolokun scores a try against Leinster during the 2016 Pro12 final.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Niyi Adeolokun scores a try against Leinster during the 2016 Pro12 final.
Niyi Adeolokun scores a try against Leinster during the 2016 Pro12 final.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL NIYI Adeolokun, his back-three partner Darragh Leader, and Connacht centurion Eoin McKeon are among 12 players who will depart the western province next month at the end of their respective contracts.

Zimbabwean-born Australian centre Kyle Godwin, his fellow Aussie midfielder David Horwitz, and English lock Joe Maksymiw will also seek pastures anew after their two-year contracts weren’t renewed.

Front-rowers Rory Burke and Peter McCabe will each conclude their stints in Galway next month, while Angus Lloyd will leave to pursue a medical career having passed his exams while under contract.

Already confirmed were the departures of Colby Fainga’a and Robin Copeland who will join French sides Lyon and Soyaux Angouleme respectively.

Tom McCartney has announced his retirement from rugby and has returned to New Zealand after six years with Connacht. The hooker has amassed 112 appearances for the province and started in the 2016 Guinness Pro12 Grand Final.

Outside backs Adeolokun and Leader were also key figures during that same 2015/16 season, with the former earning his only Ireland cap the following November. They earned 94 and 91 caps for Connacht respectively.

Back row McKeon played 137 times since his debut for his native province in April 2010, and was also a member of the 2016 Pro12 winning side.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend said: “The nature of professional rugby means there will always be comings and goings. I would personally like to wish all our departing players every success in the future and thank them for their contributions to Connacht Rugby, both on and off the field.

“We all share in the players’ disappointment that they were unable to get a proper send-off at the Sportsground due to Covid, but they can be always assured of a warm welcome by the club and our supporters at any time in the future.”

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to discuss World Rugby’s *completely optional* Covid rules, and to look ahead to August’s prospective interpros in Dublin


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie