Connacht announce Kieran Marmion to depart club at end of the season

CONNACHT HAVE ANNOUNCED the long-serving scrum-half Kieran Marmion is to depart the club at the end of the season.

Marmion will move on as his contract is set to expire after spending over 11 seasons with the province. He currently has amassed 224 appearances, which place him third in all-time appearances for the club behind John Muldoon and Michael Swift.

The highlight of Marmion’s career with Connacht was the 2016 Pro12 Grand Final win over Leinster as he started scrum-half for that triumph.

Advertisement

His Connacht displays resulted in Ireland recognition, winning 28 caps across a period of six campaigns and he started in November 2018 when Ireland enjoyed their first ever home win over the All Blacks.

#ThanksMarmo



After 11 seasons and 224 appearances, Kieran Marmion will depart the club at the end of the season.



Read his full statement here: https://t.co/KGNG1NoSJJ pic.twitter.com/aeLrI82T5n — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) March 1, 2023

“It’s been a really tough decision for me to leave Connacht Rugby,” said Marmion.

“I can’t thank the club enough for the opportunity that they have given me. I’d also like to thank the coaches that I’ve worked with over the years, the many players I’ve played alongside, and the fans for their dedicated support and passion throughout my time here. I cannot express how much it means to us players when you show up week in, week out to support us.

“The people of Connacht have been so welcoming to me ever since I moved over and I’ve been honoured to call the place home for the past 12 years. While my time at the club has come to an end I am excited about the next chapter of my career. I will always look back on my time with Connacht Rugby with huge pride and I wish the club continued success both on and off the field.”

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

James Crombie / INPHO Kieran Marmion celebrating the 2016 Pro12 final win. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend hailed the impact of Marmion.

“Whilst we were keen for Kieran to stay at the club, he has decided now is the right time in his career to seek a new challenge. We are obviously very disappointed to see him go, but we fully appreciate that he has to do what he feels is right for him and his career over the next few years. He will rightly go down as one of the all-time great players for this province and on behalf of the club I want to thank him for his brilliant service to Connacht for over 10 years.

“The club will make sure he and our departing players get a deserved send-off at the end of the season, but until then we look forward to Kieran playing a big part in helping the province work towards a successful season both in the URC and Challenge Cup.”