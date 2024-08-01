Advertisement
Connacht's kit for the 2024/25 season. (Image: Connacht Rugby)
New threads

Connacht unveil new home jersey for 2024/25 season

The design of the jersey is “inspired by the topography of the province.”
2.49pm, 1 Aug 2024
CONNACHT RUGBY and manufacturers Macron have unveiled the province’s new kit for the 2024/25 season.

The design of the jersey is described as being “inspired by the topography of the province.”

The kit it made using Macron’s ‘Eco Fabric’, a polyester design which derives from recycled plastic.

The kit is on sale now.

The Connacht men’s team open their 2024/25 URC campaign away to Munster on 21 September.

The Connacht women are in interpro action this month, starting with a trip to face Leinster at Energia Park on 10 August.

Ciarán Kennedy
