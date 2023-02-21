Advertisement
James Crombie/INPHO Connacht coach Pete Wilkins.
# Pen to Paper
Connacht announce Pete Wilkins as new head coach on three-year deal
Wilkins first joined Connacht in 2017.
1 hour ago

CONNACHT HAVE ANNOUNCED the appointment of Peter Wilkins as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

He will lead a new coaching team which will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Wilkins first joined Connacht in 2017, arriving as Defence Coach in a role which he would fulfil for four seasons. In the summer of 2021 he was promoted to the role of Senior Coach with primary responsibility for attack. Following Andy Friend’s move to Director of Rugby in 2022, Wilkins became Head Coach, assuming greater responsibility for more of the on-pitch elements of the rugby programme.

He was also invited to join the Irish coaching team for the tour of New Zealand last summer, culminating in the historic series win.

Prior to joining Connacht, Wilkins gained a wide variety of experience in both northern and southern hemisphere rugby. He served as Defence Coach with Edinburgh Rugby from 2015 to 2017, and held a number of roles at the Queensland Reds from 2011 to 2015, including Defence Coach, Skills Coach and Head of Performance Analysis. He was also Head Coach of the Reds’ A squad during this time.

