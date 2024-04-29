Connacht announce signing of Piers O'Conor for next season

CONNACHT HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of 28-year-old Piers O’Conor from Bristol Bears for next season.

The Irish-qualified player will join for the 2024-25 campaign after a six-year spell in Bristol where he amassed 131 appearances and 35 tries.

O’Connor enjoyed success the Premiership side when they won the Challenge Cup in 2020. He has previously played twice away to Connacht at their home in Galway, named man-of-the-match in one of those games, facing them during the 2020/21 Champions Cup campaign.

Prior to joining Connacht, O’Conor had spells at Wasps and Ealing Trailfinders. He also has underage international experience, featuring 10 times for the England U20s in 2015 while he also played for the Ireland U19s.

Primarily an outside centre, O’Conor can also play at full-back or on either wing. He is Irish-qualified through his grandfather, with roots in Roscommon as well as Dublin.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming Piers to Connacht Rugby from next season,” said Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins.

“He’s an outstanding player with a wealth of experience in the Premiership and European rugby, and his versatility will perfectly complement our existing options across the outside backs.”

“I’m really excited to be taking the next steps of my career at Connacht,” stated O’Conor.

“After chatting to Pete and the wider team I was really impressed by their plans, and the role I could play in the squad going forward.

“My first experience of Dexcom Stadium was during COVID when no fans were allowed in, but after coming back in January I was blown away by their passion and the deep connection they seem to have with the squad, so I can’t wait to represent them and the wider province from next season.

“I know there are exciting plans for the stadium as well, so I’m looking forward to seeing that come to life too.”