Connacht's Shane Jennings. James Crombie/INPHO
Jennings renews contract for 2024-25 campaign with Connacht

The 23-year-old has made 11 appearances for the province.
12.01pm, 26 Apr 2024
GALWAY NATIVE SHANE Jennings has renewed his Connacht contract for next season.

Jennings graduated from the Connacht Academy in 2022 and has made 11 appearances for the province, starting their last three games in the back three.

The 23-year-old emerged through the Connacht pathway system at Garbally College and Ballinasloe RFC, while he has also represented Buccaneers RFC.

“We’ve all been really impressed by Shane’s impact at the club, particularly in the last month or so,” stated Connacht Rugby in today’s announcement.

“An excellent ball carrier with the ability to generate tough yards through contact, he gives nothing less than 100% in every game he plays. We’re all excited about his potential.”

