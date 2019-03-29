This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Adeolokun hungry to boost Connacht's two-pronged challenge after long lay-off

The winger is back from injury and starts tonight’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against Sale Sharks.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 29 Mar 2019, 6:15 AM
52 minutes ago 631 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4565378

IT HAS BEEN a long and frustrating winter for Niyi Adeolokun but as spring turns to summer and Connacht enter the business end of the season, the winger is straining at the leash to make his injury comeback in tonight’s Challenge Cup quarter-final.

Sidelined since sustaining an arm injury during the Pro14 win over Cheetahs back in December, Adeolokun was forced to have surgery on his bicep and spent most of the last four months within the four walls of Connacht’s Sportsground gym.

Niyi Adeolokun Adeolokun is back to full fitness for Connacht. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

It was a protracted, and at times painful, rehabilitation process given the nature of the injury meant the 28-year-old was extremely limited in what contact he could do, but the lay-off has allowed him to come back fitter and stronger than before.

A hugely athletic and powerful athlete, Adeolokun appears to be in excellent physical shape as he prepares to make his first start of 2019 in tonight’s European showdown against Sale Sharks at the AJ Bell Stadium [KO 7.45pm, BT Sport].

“Yeah, it was frustrating,” he tells The42. “But it’s so good to be back now. The sun is shining, there is a great buzz around the dressing room and I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the pitch again.”

The timing of the injury was particularly unfortunate for the one-time capped Ireland winger. He had built up a head of steam in the early stages of the season, scoring three tries in 10 appearances, before missing the crucial European pool games before Christmas and then the inter-pro fixtures over the festive period.

The recovery took longer than expected, but Adeolokun was cognisant of remaining diligent in his rehab work and praises the Connacht strength and conditioning staff for their role in getting him back to prime fitness after such a lengthy lay-off. 

Named to start on the wing for Andy Friend’s side tonight, Adeolokun — who recently signed a contract extension with the province — is understandably champing at the bit to get going again after watching his team-mates make exciting progress in recent months.

“It’s annoying not being able to be out there, but great to see the lads going so well,” he continues. “There is a real confidence within the group now and guys like Tom Farrell and Caolin Blade, even though they didn’t get capped during the Six Nations, coming back and adding to the group again.

“It’s a very enjoyable place to be at the moment but we know the size of the task against Sale, who are a quality side with a lot of good players around the park. It’ll be tough but I can’t wait.”

Friend, as expected, has shuffled his pack for Connacht’s fourth Challenge Cup quarter-final in as many years, with the head coach keeping one eye firmly on key fixtures in the Pro14 to come.

The challenge this week has been to strike the right selection balance between resting players who have built up a heavy workload and picking a team who are capable of going to Manchester and winning a European quarter-final tie.

Connacht are boosted by the return of Bundee Aki, Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty to their starting XV and while there are opportunities for the likes of Adeolokun, Peter McCabe, Gavin Thornbury and Eoghan Masterson, there is an experienced core to the side too. 

Denis Buckley Buckley speaking to media this week. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Denis Buckley made his 150th appearance for the province in the pool game against Sale at the Sportsground back in December, and will look to make a big impact off the bench against Steve Diamond’s side. 

“It is great this year that we are fighting on both fronts,” he says. “We have a great opportunity this weekend to get a semi-final, and potentially a home semi-final, how good would that be for us?”

“On top of that we have got Zebre and Cardiff at home in the Pro14 and if we can win those two games we are in Europe next year and we have got a big play-off and anything can happen in play-offs. It’s exciting times for sure.”

This will be the seventh meeting between the sides in Europe, with Sale winning five of the previous six encounters, while Connacht have lost all three of their most recent Challenge Cup quarter-final games. 

Buckley, however, believes this squad is well-equipped to overcome that hurdle and progress through to the last four.

“Even though the squad is relatively young, there are a lot of lads with high caps and a lot of lads who have played in these games before and certainly, you can draw on that experience,” the prop continues. “You have lads returning from the Six Nations who have been playing international rugby for the last few weeks that also bring that experience.

It’s as close to an international game I reckon we’ll play this year, it’s knockout rugby against a team full of internationals and some proper world-class internationals as well.

“Having played in these games before will certainly help us but at the same time, it’s 80 minutes of rugby and stuff you have or haven’t done in the past isn’t going to have an effect. It’s what you go out and do once you cross the line onto the pitch.”

In reaching the knockout stages again, Connacht have made exciting progress under Friend this season after the difficulty and disappointment of last term under Kieran Keane. 

What has made all the difference this time around?

“I think the atmosphere off the pitch, just the buzz in the dressing room and within the playing group,” Buckley adds. “It’s a really close group at the moment. Don’t get me wrong, it has been quite a close-knit group for the last couple of years but just the atmosphere around the place has been a little bit more positive this year and I think the coaches have done a really good job in building a positive environment.

“And then that coupled with some lads who have broken through and they have made some quality signings and there’s a lot of competition in the squad. I think a combination of those few things has really pushed us up another level this season.”

The real test of that will be over the coming weeks, starting tonight in Salford.  

Sale Sharks:

15. Luke James
14. Denny Solomona
13. Sam James
12. Rohan Janse van Rensburg 
11. Byron McGuigan
10. AJ MacGinty
9. Faf de Klerk

1. Ross Harrison
2. Rob Webber
3. Joe Jones
4. Bryn Evans
5. James Phillips 
6. Jono Ross (captain)
7. Tom Curry
8. Josh Beaumont

Replacements:

16. Curtis Langdon
17. Tom Bristow
18. Alexandru Tarus
19. Josh Strauss
20. Ben Curry
21. Will Cliff
22. Cameron Redpath
23. Arron Reed.

Connacht:

15. Darragh Leader
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Bundee Aki
11. Cian Kelleher
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Peter McCabe
2. Tom McCartney (captain)
3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
4. James Cannon
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. James Connolly
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan
17. Denis Buckley
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Joe Maksymiw
20. Robin Copeland
21. Caolin Blade 
22. Tom Daly
23. Stephen Fitzgerald.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal [FFR].  

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    CHELTENHAM
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    FOOTBALL
    'He was always playing the computer game Football Manager'
    'He was always playing the computer game Football Manager'
    Fomer AC Milan and Chelsea attacker returns home
    OGS: I've always been stupid or naive enough to dream about Man United job
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    FAI
    Shane Ross says John Delaney €100k loan 'raises serious questions' about FAI
    Shane Ross says John Delaney €100k loan 'raises serious questions' about FAI
    Provincial football associations back Delaney by acknowledging his 'contribution to the grassroots game'
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    IRELAND
    'I couldn't ask for any more to be honest... I'm living my dream, as cringe as that sounds'
    'I couldn't ask for any more to be honest... I'm living my dream, as cringe as that sounds'
    Jon Walters: 'Now that I'm finished as a player, I'll spend a lot of time on myself'
    'I wouldn't have said yes if I didn't think deep down that I could do it'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie