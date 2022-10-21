'We needed that win but there is still more in us'

ANDY FRIEND EXPRESSED satisfaction with Connacht’s performance as they got their season back on track with a five-try win over Scarlets in Galway.

Nonetheless, despite several aspects of the game going well, Friend still believes there is more to come from his side.

Afterwards Friend said: “There was relief in the coaching box and no doubt among the players that the result went our way as it was a good win in terms of what we needed. However we still have more in us. There are areas we can tidy up.

“You look at our discipline there tonight, too many penalties were conceded by us. What’s happening is that so many guys want to make a difference. They’re getting drawn into things they don’t need to attend to.

“That’s one thing. But others have been positive. Across the last three weeks, our defence has been brilliant – three tries in three weeks against good teams such as Scarlets, Munster, Leinster.

“I know they want to be the team that makes the difference. It is really important to kick on from that win.”

So far this season Connacht have struggled for results, losing four out of six, but can draw some comfort from the fact they have faced the league’s leading sides.

“I honestly believe there has been growth in every game,” said Friend.

“We know our lineout, our scrum, our physicality in defence has been good but we still need to be more accurate in attack, we still have a lot of work to do but that will help us kick on.

“That result, however, will help us find the confidence, trust and belief.”

While no injuries were picked up tonight, Connacht have to plan for next week’s trip to Ospreys without the four Ireland players picked by Andy Farrell for the upcoming November series, as Finlay Bealham, Dave Heffernan, Cian Prendergast and Mack Hansen are all due to appear in camp on Monday.