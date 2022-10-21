Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 21 October 2022
Advertisement

'We needed that win but there is still more in us'

Andy Friend believes Connacht can kick on from tonight’s victory over the Scarlets.

Garry Doyle
10 minutes ago 212 Views 0 Comments
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

ANDY FRIEND EXPRESSED satisfaction with Connacht’s performance as they got their season back on track with a five-try win over Scarlets in Galway.

Nonetheless, despite several aspects of the game going well, Friend still believes there is more to come from his side.

Afterwards Friend said: “There was relief in the coaching box and no doubt among the players that the result went our way as it was a good win in terms of what we needed. However we still have more in us. There are areas we can tidy up.

“You look at our discipline there tonight, too many penalties were conceded by us. What’s happening is that so many guys want to make a difference. They’re getting drawn into things they don’t need to attend to.

“That’s one thing. But others have been positive. Across the last three weeks, our defence has been brilliant – three tries in three weeks against good teams such as Scarlets, Munster, Leinster.

“I know they want to be the team that makes the difference. It is really important to kick on from that win.”

So far this season Connacht have struggled for results, losing four out of six, but can draw some comfort from the fact they have faced the league’s leading sides.

“I honestly believe there has been growth in every game,” said Friend.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“We know our lineout, our scrum, our physicality in defence has been good but we still need to be more accurate in attack, we still have a lot of work to do but that will help us kick on.

“That result, however, will help us find the confidence, trust and belief.”

While no injuries were picked up tonight, Connacht have to plan for next week’s trip to Ospreys without the four Ireland players picked by Andy Farrell for the upcoming November series, as Finlay Bealham, Dave Heffernan, Cian Prendergast and Mack Hansen are all due to appear in camp on Monday.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie