Eoin de Buitléar makes first start for Connacht in Scarlets clash

EOIN DE BUITLEAR will make his first start for Connacht when they face Scarlets at Dexcom Stadium in the URC tomorrow (KO: 5.05pm).

The An Cheatrú Rua hooker came through the ranks at An Ghaeltacht Rugbaí and Scoil Chuimsiteach Chiaráin in Connemara, and has so far made four appearances off the bench. De Buitléar along with the rest of the starting XV will wear the socks of his first club/school as part of URC’s Origin Round.

🟢 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🦅



The Connacht 2️⃣3️⃣ for tomorrow’s game against @scarlets_rugby at Dexcom Stadium 👊



🎯 Eoin de Buitléar starts

🏉 Byron Ralston returns



Read more: https://t.co/WPi4ZXocgD#ConnachtRugby | @Genesys pic.twitter.com/coLi1cjFUR — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) March 1, 2024

His inclusion is one of five changes from the side that beat Cardiff, with Peter Dooley, Gavin Thornbury, the fit-again Sean Jansen, and Byron Ralston – who returns from suspension – all back in the side.

Jack Aungier completes the front row, Niall Murray partners Thornbury in the second row, and Cian Prendergast and Shamus Hurley-Langton move to blindside and openside flanker.

Cyhoeddiad Tîm | Team Announcement 🔴



Our 23-man squad to face @connachtrugby in Galway on Saturday (KO 17:05)



⭐️ First @URCOfficial start for Efan Jones



🔥 Y garfan i herio Connacht ar Ddydd Sadwrn yn Stadiwm Dexcom! (CG 17:05)#CONvSCA #BKTURC #YmaOHyd pic.twitter.com/gQsztCmiQS — Scarlets Rugby (@scarlets_rugby) March 1, 2024

Caolin Blade again captains the side with JJ Hanrahan alongside him, while the centre partnership of Cathal Forde and David Hawkshaw is unchanged. Andrew Smith and Tiernan O’Halloran are on the left wing and full-back respectively, with Ralston named on the right wing.

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Byron Ralston

13. David Hawkshaw

12. Cathal Forde

11. Andrew Smith

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Caolin Blade

1. Peter Dooley

2. Eoin de Buitléar

3. Jack Aungier

4. Niall Murray

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements