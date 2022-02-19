Jack Carty the star turn as Connacht win at Scarlets for first time since 2004

JACK CARTY KICKED 14 points to fire Connacht to their first victory in Llanelli since 2004 as they outfought a wasteful Scarlets side.

The Ireland out-half was the standout player for the western province with his game management proving to be the difference between both sides.

Dan Jones drew first blood for the Scarlets with a straightforward shot at goal after his forwards had applied pressure with their driving lineout. The west Walians controlled the opening quarter of this game, and finally turned pressure into points when Scott Williams’ grubber kick beat Connacht’s blitz defence which allowed Johnny Williams to score.

The Irish province weren’t in the game until a moment of sheer madness from Scarlets out-half Jones gave them a lifeline. Dwayne Peel’s side were comfortable but Jones decided to take a penalty quickly, but his misjudged cross-kick was picked off by Tom Daly. The inside centre raced up-field before drawing in the final defender to put Sam Arnold over.

This resurrected Connacht who began to apply pressure in the Scarlets half, while the hosts lost their discipline.

Advertisement

Two penalties from Carty nudged them into the lead before Jones hit back with three points of his own. But Connacht seized the initiative when Leva Fifita powered over from short-range. Carty added the extras to give Connacht an 18-13 lead at the interval.

Carty nudged the visitors into an 11 point lead with his boot proving invaluable for the visitors. Connacht’s forwards were getting over the gain line with ease, and they extended their lead when they attacked the blindside. Some tremendous handling from Kieron Marmion, and Daly under pressure allowed Australian Sevens international John Porch to squeeze over at the far left-hand corner.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

To their credit, the Scarlets refused to throw in the towel, and were gifted a lifeline when Fifita got sent to the sin-bin. The Tonga international tackled Kieran Hardy, who took a penalty quickly, before he had made five metres with a penalty try also awarded.

Hardy butchered a gilt-edged try scoring opportunity when Williams put Sione Kalamafoni through a gap, but the Wales number nine couldn’t control the ball.

The Scarlets lay siege to the Connacht try line for the next few minutes and were held up over the line twice. They had an opportunity to make it a one-score game again but turned down a penalty right in front of the posts before getting turned over.

Fifita then received his second yellow card after taking out Ioan Nicholas which allowed Rhys Patchell to kick the hosts to within six points of Connacht but it was too little too late.

Scorers for Scarlets Tries: J Williams 19, Penalty try Conversions: D Jones 20 Penalties: D Jones 5, 36, R Patchell 76 Scorers for Connacht Tries: S Arnold 22, L Fifita 40, J Porch 54 Conversions: J Carty 40, Penalties: J Carty 28, 34, 44, 50

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Scarlets: I Nicholas; R Conbeer, J Williams, S Williams, T Rogers; D Jones (R Patchell 50), D Blacker (K Hardy 44); S Thomas, D Hughes (M Jones 53), S Lee (J Sebastian 44), S Lousi, M Jones, A Shingler (C Tuipulotu 59), S Evans, S Kalamafoni.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; P Sullivan, S Arnold (T Farrell 65), T Daly, J Porch; J Carty, K Marmion; J Duggan, D Heffernan (Delahunt 65), T Tuimaga (J Aungier 65), N Murray, L Fifita, C Prendergast, J Butler, P Boyle (A Papalii 8-20).

Referee: Craig Evans (Wales)

Star man: Jack Carty.