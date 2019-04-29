Poll: Who do you think will win this year's Connacht senior football championship?

IT’S BEEN FOUR years since Mayo even reached a Connacht final so restoring the balance of power in the province is surely high up on James Horan’s agenda for 2019.

Galway have Roscommon have clashed in the last three finals, with the Tribesmen prevailing by 0-16 to 2-6 in last year’s decider.

Galway’s chances of retaining their crown will hinge on the fitness of several key men, including Damien Comer, while Roscommon have added some steel under new boss Anthony Cunningham.

Following their Division 1 success earlier this month, Mayo look primed to go the direct route to the All-Ireland series.

First of all they must navigate past New York in the Bronx before they play the winners of Leitrim and Roscommon in the last four.

Kevin Walsh’s side face an easier route to the final, with London and then Sligo standing in their way.

Who do you think will lift the provincial title?

