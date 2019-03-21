This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fixture details confirmed for the 2019 Connacht football championship

Galway are hoping to defend the senior crown.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 21 Mar 2019, 6:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,607 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4554634
Damien Comer lifts the Connacht title last summer.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Damien Comer lifts the Connacht title last summer.
Damien Comer lifts the Connacht title last summer.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE CONNACHT COUNCIL have confirmed the dates, times and venues for the 2019 senior and junior provincial football championships.

Mayo will travel to Gaelic Park in the Bronx to take on New York in the Connacht SFC opener on 5 May.

Elsewhere in the quarter-finals, Galway face a trip to Ruislip to play London on the same day, while Roscommon and Leitrim’s clash at Dr Hyde Park will take place a week later.

Meanwhile the Connacht JFC opens up on 12 May with the meeting of Roscommon and Leitrim.

The junior final will be held as the curtain-raiser for the senior decider on 16 June.

Connacht SFC 2019

5 May - quarter-finals
New York v Mayo, Gaelic Park, 2.15pm (local time)
London v Galway, Ruislip, 3.30pm

12 May - quarter-final
Roscommon v Leitrim, Dr Hyde Park, 3.30pm

19 May – semi-final
Sligo v London/Galway, Markievicz Park, 3.30pm

25 May – semi-final
New York/Mayo v Roscommon/Leitrim, TBC, 7pm

16 June – final

Connacht JFC 2019

12 May – quarter-final
Roscommon v Leitrim, Dr Hyde Park, 1pm

19 May – semi-final
Sligo v Galway, Markievicz Park, 1pm

26 May -  semi-final
Mayo v Roscommon/Leitrim, TBC, 4.30pm

16 June – final

