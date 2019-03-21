Fixture details confirmed for the 2019 Connacht football championship

THE CONNACHT COUNCIL have confirmed the dates, times and venues for the 2019 senior and junior provincial football championships.
Mayo will travel to Gaelic Park in the Bronx to take on New York in the Connacht SFC opener on 5 May.
Elsewhere in the quarter-finals, Galway face a trip to Ruislip to play London on the same day, while Roscommon and Leitrim’s clash at Dr Hyde Park will take place a week later.
Meanwhile the Connacht JFC opens up on 12 May with the meeting of Roscommon and Leitrim.
The junior final will be held as the curtain-raiser for the senior decider on 16 June.
Connacht SFC 2019
5 May - quarter-finals
New York v Mayo, Gaelic Park, 2.15pm (local time)
London v Galway, Ruislip, 3.30pm
12 May - quarter-final
Roscommon v Leitrim, Dr Hyde Park, 3.30pm
19 May – semi-final
Sligo v London/Galway, Markievicz Park, 3.30pm
25 May – semi-final
New York/Mayo v Roscommon/Leitrim, TBC, 7pm
16 June – final
Connacht JFC 2019
12 May – quarter-final
Roscommon v Leitrim, Dr Hyde Park, 1pm
19 May – semi-final
Sligo v Galway, Markievicz Park, 1pm
26 May - semi-final
Mayo v Roscommon/Leitrim, TBC, 4.30pm
16 June – final
