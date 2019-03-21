Fixture details confirmed for the 2019 Connacht football championship

THE CONNACHT COUNCIL have confirmed the dates, times and venues for the 2019 senior and junior provincial football championships.

Mayo will travel to Gaelic Park in the Bronx to take on New York in the Connacht SFC opener on 5 May.

Elsewhere in the quarter-finals, Galway face a trip to Ruislip to play London on the same day, while Roscommon and Leitrim’s clash at Dr Hyde Park will take place a week later.

Meanwhile the Connacht JFC opens up on 12 May with the meeting of Roscommon and Leitrim.

The junior final will be held as the curtain-raiser for the senior decider on 16 June.

Connacht SFC 2019

5 May - quarter-finals

New York v Mayo, Gaelic Park, 2.15pm (local time)

London v Galway, Ruislip, 3.30pm

12 May - quarter-final

Roscommon v Leitrim, Dr Hyde Park, 3.30pm

19 May – semi-final

Sligo v London/Galway, Markievicz Park, 3.30pm

25 May – semi-final

New York/Mayo v Roscommon/Leitrim, TBC, 7pm

16 June – final

Connacht JFC 2019

12 May – quarter-final

Roscommon v Leitrim, Dr Hyde Park, 1pm

19 May – semi-final

Sligo v Galway, Markievicz Park, 1pm

26 May - semi-final

Mayo v Roscommon/Leitrim, TBC, 4.30pm

16 June – final

