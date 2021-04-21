'A real coup' as Connacht sign Irish-qualified Hansen from Brumbies

ANDY FRIEND HAS hailed Connacht’s signing of Mack Hansen from Super Rugby side the Brumbies as “a real coup” for the province.

Hansen, who is Irish-qualified through his Cork mother, will arrive at the Sportsground this summer on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old play across the back three or as out-half, and was ever present in the Brumbies’ shortened Super Rugby AU campaign this season, scoring three tries in eight games.

He has previously represented Australia at U20s level and represented the country at the 2018 World U20 Championship.

“I am delighted to be making this move and signing for Connacht Rugby,” Hansen said.

“Obviously, I have strong family ties to Ireland, so that was an immediate positive for me, but after chatting to Andy I became really excited by both the brand of rugby that Connacht play, as well as the ambition of the club to succeed in the years ahead.

“I want to play my part in that, and I can’t wait to link up with the squad and get settled in the West of Ireland.”

Friend revealed that he has been following Hansen’s progress “for a long time”.

“As well as his playmaking abilities, he is a physically strong and tall player who can easily adapt to the demands of northern hemisphere rugby.

“His versatility and ability to play all across the back field as well as a number 10 is also a big plus for us.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming him to The Sportsground and integrating him into our playing squad over the summer.”

