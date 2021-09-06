Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Monday 6 September 2021
Advertisement

Connacht confirm 50% capacity for opening home games of 2021/22 season

The province welcome London Irish to Galway for a pre-season friendly on Friday.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 6 Sep 2021, 11:56 AM
1 hour ago 627 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5541657
The Sportsground in Galway.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
The Sportsground in Galway.
The Sportsground in Galway.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that the Sportsground will operate at 50% capacity for this week’s pre-season friendly against London Irish, as well as the province’s first two home games of the new URC season.

Andy Friend’s side are back in action at the Sportsground this Friday when they welcome London Irish to Galway, with tickets for the game being made available free of charge for those signed up to the 1885 Club membership programme.

The stadium will remain at 50% capacity for the URC games against the Bulls (1 October) and Dragons (9 October).

All previously purchased season tickets for the 2021/22 season will be honoured for these games, while a limited number of tickets will also be made available for members who do not yet have season tickets.

Connacht are hoping to reopen season ticket sales for the 2021/22 season at a date closer to the planned return to full capacity from 22 October. 

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie