Connacht confirm 50% capacity for opening home games of 2021/22 season

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that the Sportsground will operate at 50% capacity for this week’s pre-season friendly against London Irish, as well as the province’s first two home games of the new URC season.

Andy Friend’s side are back in action at the Sportsground this Friday when they welcome London Irish to Galway, with tickets for the game being made available free of charge for those signed up to the 1885 Club membership programme.

The stadium will remain at 50% capacity for the URC games against the Bulls (1 October) and Dragons (9 October).

All previously purchased season tickets for the 2021/22 season will be honoured for these games, while a limited number of tickets will also be made available for members who do not yet have season tickets.

Connacht are hoping to reopen season ticket sales for the 2021/22 season at a date closer to the planned return to full capacity from 22 October.

