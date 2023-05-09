Connacht name 29-man travelling squad for URC semi-final clash with Stormers

CONNACHT HAVE NAMED a 29-man travelling squad for this weekend’s United Rugby Championship semi-final meeting with the Stormers.
Yesterday the province confirmed a clean bill of health following their superb quarter-final win away at Ulster, and all 23 players who were involved in Belfast will make the trip to Cape Town.
Also included are Connacht natives Eoin de Buitléar, Cathal Forde, Darragh Murray and Colm Reilly, as well as props Peter Dooley and Dominic Robertson-McCoy.
Connacht’s clash with the Stormers is the first of Saturday’s semi-finals, with kick-off at the DHL Stadium at 3pm Irish time, with the province flying out to South Africa today.
Connacht travelling squad:
Forwards (17):
- Jack Aungier
- Finlay Bealham
- Denis Buckley
- Jarrad Butler
- Eoin de Buitlear
- Peter Dooley
- Oisín Dowling
- Jordan Duggan
- Dave Heffernan
- Shamus Hurley-Langton
- Josh Murphy
- Darragh Murray
- Niall Murray
- Conor Oliver
- Cian Prendergast
- Dominic Robertson-McCoy
- Dylan Tierney-Martin
Backs (12):
- Bundee Aki
- Caolin Blade
- Jack Carty
- Tom Daly
- Tom Farrell
- Cathal Forde
- Mack Hansen
- Kieran Marmion
- John Porch
- Tiernan O’Halloran
- Byron Ralston
- Colm Reilly
