Connacht name 29-man travelling squad for URC semi-final clash with Stormers

CONNACHT HAVE NAMED a 29-man travelling squad for this weekend’s United Rugby Championship semi-final meeting with the Stormers.

Yesterday the province confirmed a clean bill of health following their superb quarter-final win away at Ulster, and all 23 players who were involved in Belfast will make the trip to Cape Town.

Also included are Connacht natives Eoin de Buitléar, Cathal Forde, Darragh Murray and Colm Reilly, as well as props Peter Dooley and Dominic Robertson-McCoy.

Connacht’s clash with the Stormers is the first of Saturday’s semi-finals, with kick-off at the DHL Stadium at 3pm Irish time, with the province flying out to South Africa today.

Connacht travelling squad:

Forwards (17):

Jack Aungier

Finlay Bealham

Denis Buckley

Jarrad Butler

Eoin de Buitlear

Peter Dooley

Oisín Dowling

Jordan Duggan

Dave Heffernan

Shamus Hurley-Langton

Josh Murphy

Darragh Murray

Niall Murray

Conor Oliver

Cian Prendergast

Dominic Robertson-McCoy

Dylan Tierney-Martin

Backs (12):

Bundee Aki

Caolin Blade

Jack Carty

Tom Daly

Tom Farrell

Cathal Forde

Mack Hansen

Kieran Marmion

John Porch

Tiernan O’Halloran

Byron Ralston

Colm Reilly

