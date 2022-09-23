Connacht bolstered by returns of Hansen, Bealham, Butler and Prendergast

CONNACHT HAVE BEEN bolstered by the returns of key men Mack Hansen, Finlay Bealham, Jarrad Butler, and Cian Prendergast to their starting XV for tomorrow’s URC clash with the Stormers in Stellenbosch [KO 1.3pm, RTÉ].

Bundee Aki has been included on the Connacht bench and is set to make his first appearance of the season along with Hansen, Bealham, and Prendergast, all of whom were on Ireland’s tour of New Zealand during the summer.

Connacht boss Andy Friend has made six changes after last weekend’s disappointing defeat away to Ulster, with Butler returning to captain the side after missing out through injury in Belfast.

Bealham makes up an all-new front row along with Denis Buckley and Dylan Tierney-Martin, while there’s a new lock pairing of Niall Murray and Josh Murphy, who has shifted up from the back row. Prendergast and Butler come into the back row alongside Paul Boyle.

Conor Fitzgerald continues at out-half in the absence of the injured skipper Jack Carty, but there’s a change at scrum-half as Caolin Blade starts in place of Kieran Marmion.

Byron Ralston moves from the wing into midfield alongside Tom Daly, while Ireland international Hansen comes into the back three along with fullback Oran McNulty as John Porch starts on the right wing.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old centre Suleiman Hartzenberg and experienced fullback Clayton Blommetjies will make their debuts in the Stormers’ starting XV. 20-year-old out-half Sacha Mngomezulu is set for his second URC appearance off the bench.

This will be the first URC outing of the campaign for John Dobson’s side, who claimed the title at the first time of asking last season.

Connacht:

15. Oran McNulty

14. John Porch

13. Byron Ralston

12. Tom Farrell

11. Mack Hansen

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Josh Murphy

5. Niall Murray

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Jarrad Butler

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Peter Dooley

18. Jack Aungier

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Shamus Hurley-Langton

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Bundee Aki

23. David Hawkshaw

Stormers:

15. Clayton Blommetjies

14. Angelo Davids

13. Suleiman Hartzenberg

12. Dan du Plessis

11. Seabelo Senatla

10. Manie Libbok

9. Paul de Wet

1. Ali Vermaak

2. Andre-Hugo Venter

3. Brok Harris

4. Ernst van Rhyn (captain)

5. Marvin Orie

6. Junior Pokomela

7. Hacjivah Dayimani

8. Evan Roos

Replacements:

16. Chad Solomon

17. Kwenzo Blose

18. Neethling Fouche

19. Adré Smith

20. Marcel Theunissen

21. Willie Engelbrecht

22. Godlen Masimla

23 Sacha Mngomezulu

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi [FIR].