Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 23 September 2022
Advertisement

Connacht bolstered by returns of Hansen, Bealham, Butler and Prendergast

Ireland centre Bundee Aki has been included on the bench.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 23 Sep 2022, 12:08 PM
10 minutes ago 173 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5874299
Mack Hansen is back for Connacht.
Mack Hansen is back for Connacht.
Mack Hansen is back for Connacht.

CONNACHT HAVE BEEN bolstered by the returns of key men Mack Hansen, Finlay Bealham, Jarrad Butler, and Cian Prendergast to their starting XV for tomorrow’s URC clash with the Stormers in Stellenbosch [KO 1.3pm, RTÉ].

Bundee Aki has been included on the Connacht bench and is set to make his first appearance of the season along with Hansen, Bealham, and Prendergast, all of whom were on Ireland’s tour of New Zealand during the summer. 

Connacht boss Andy Friend has made six changes after last weekend’s disappointing defeat away to Ulster, with Butler returning to captain the side after missing out through injury in Belfast.

Bealham makes up an all-new front row along with Denis Buckley and Dylan Tierney-Martin, while there’s a new lock pairing of Niall Murray and Josh Murphy, who has shifted up from the back row. Prendergast and Butler come into the back row alongside Paul Boyle.

Conor Fitzgerald continues at out-half in the absence of the injured skipper Jack Carty, but there’s a change at scrum-half as Caolin Blade starts in place of Kieran Marmion.

Byron Ralston moves from the wing into midfield alongside Tom Daly, while Ireland international Hansen comes into the back three along with fullback Oran McNulty as John Porch starts on the right wing.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old centre Suleiman Hartzenberg and experienced fullback Clayton Blommetjies will make their debuts in the Stormers’ starting XV. 20-year-old out-half Sacha Mngomezulu is set for his second URC appearance off the bench.

This will be the first URC outing of the campaign for John Dobson’s side, who claimed the title at the first time of asking last season.

Connacht:

15. Oran McNulty 
14. John Porch
13. Byron Ralston
12. Tom Farrell
11. Mack Hansen
10. Conor Fitzgerald
9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Josh Murphy
5. Niall Murray
6. Cian Prendergast
7. Jarrad Butler
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan
17. Peter Dooley
18. Jack Aungier
19. Oisín Dowling
20. Shamus Hurley-Langton
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Bundee Aki
23. David Hawkshaw

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Stormers:

15. Clayton Blommetjies
14. Angelo Davids
13. Suleiman Hartzenberg
12. Dan du Plessis
11. Seabelo Senatla
10. Manie Libbok
9. Paul de Wet

1. Ali Vermaak
2. Andre-Hugo Venter
3. Brok Harris
4. Ernst van Rhyn (captain)
5. Marvin Orie
6. Junior Pokomela
7. Hacjivah Dayimani
8. Evan Roos

Replacements:

16. Chad Solomon
17. Kwenzo Blose
18. Neethling Fouche
19. Adré Smith
20. Marcel Theunissen
21. Willie Engelbrecht
22. Godlen Masimla
23 Sacha Mngomezulu

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi [FIR].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie