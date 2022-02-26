Connacht look to build momentum as they welcome strong Stormers side to Galway

LAST WEEK, CONNACHT head coach Andy Friend set his team a target of six wins from their final eight United Rugby Championship games, the squad responding to that challenge by delivering a result which could help reignite a season that was threatening to slip away from them.

Last weekend’s 29-23 win over the Scarlets was Connacht’s first away win of the season, their first victory away to the Welsh side for 12 years and also ended a four-game losing streak in all competitions.

The result will have injected some welcome positivity into the group, but what comes next will be just as important, and Friend will have been keen to refocus minds this week as they prepare to host the Stormers in a rescheduled fixture at the Sportsground today [KO 1pm, RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 2].

Consistency is always the big question mark surrounding Connacht, and they’ll need to keep their standards high if they are to back up that Scarlets result without the services of some key individuals. Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan were both recalled to Ireland camp this week, although neither make the cut in Andy Farrell’s matchday 23 to play Italy.

The in-form Carty was instrumental against Scarlets, kicking 14 points, and his absence represents a big opportunity for Conor Fitzgerald, who comes in for only his second start of the season.

Fitzgerald’s inclusion of one of four changes made by Friend. Shane Delahunt replaces Heffernan at hooker, Denis Buckley returns from injury to start at loosehead and Alex Wootton is named on the wing, as John Porch moves to fullback.

Advertisement

Friend is also able to call on Leva Fifita again, the lock escaping any further punishment following his red card last weekend.

Connacht actually enjoy a strong record against South African opposition, winning seven matches since losing to the Cheetahs in March 2018, but that will count for little as they prepare for a first ever meeting with the Stormers.

The Cape Town-based side have lost just once across their last six URC fixtures, and make the trip to Galway in good health, welcoming back a number of players from injury while enjoying wins over all three other South African sides over the last month of action.

They sit just one point behind Connacht in the league table, despite playing two games less, and have been able to select a strong side for this fixture, their powerful pack complimented by an exciting backline, with a number of Test Springboks sprinkled throughout.

Only Mack Hansen has scored more tries (6) in the league this season than former Sevens player Seabelo Senatla (5), 19-times capped Springbok Herschel Jantjies starts at scrum-half, and fellow ‘Bok Damian Willemse reverts from centre to fullback, with the Stormers feeling his strong kicking game could have a major influence on the contest.

Connacht gave Friend the response he was looking for last weekend. Now it’s time to back it up in front of their own supporters.

Connacht: John Porch; Peter Sullivan, Sammy Arnold, Tom Daly, Alex Wootton; Conor Fitzgerald, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Tietie Tuimauga; Niall Murray, Leva Fifita; Cian Prendergast, Jarrad Butler (captain), Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Oisin Dowling, Conor Oliver, Caolin Blade, Tom Farrell, Abraham Papali’i.

DHL Stormers: Damian Willemse; Sergeal Petersen, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Seabelo Senatla; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Steven Kitshoff (captain), Scarra Ntubeni, Brok Harris; Adre Smith, Marvin Orie; Deon Fourie, Ernst van Rhyn, Evan Roos.

Replacements: Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak, Neethling Fouche, David Meihuizen, Hacjivah Dayimani, Junior Pokomela, Paul de Wet, Angelo Davids.

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

