This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 27 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

21-year-old Fitzgerald at 10, Marmion and Dillane held in reserve for Connacht's visit to Scarlets

Andy Friend has shown his hand for the Pro14 opener, with ex-Ulster prop Paddy McAllister set to make his competitive debut.

By Emma Duffy Friday 27 Sep 2019, 12:41 PM
6 minutes ago 197 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4827286
Young out-half Conor Fitzgerald.
Image: Jean Francois Basset/INPHO
Young out-half Conor Fitzgerald.
Young out-half Conor Fitzgerald.
Image: Jean Francois Basset/INPHO

CONNACHT HAVE NAMED their squad for tomorrow’s Pro14 season opener away to Scarlets [KO 5.15pm], with Kieran Marmion and Ultan Dillane among the replacements as 21-year-old Conor Fitzgerald gets a chance to shine in Jack Carty’s absence.

Paddy McAllister is set to make his first competitive start for the western province since signing from Premiership side Gloucester.  

The ex-Ulster prop’s arrival was announced in January, he linked up with the squad this summer and made his debut in Connact’s pre-season friendly win over Munster at The Sportsground last week.

Captain Jarrad Butler starts at eight, while 21-year-old Fitzgerald takes the 10 jersey with Carty on World Cup duty with Ireland. Marmion and Dillane are among those held in reserve by head coach Andy Friend.

“We used 50 players last season and we expect to use a similar number this time around,” Friend said.

paddy-mcallister Paddy McAllister makes his first competitive start for the province tomorrow. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“We have come through a really good pre-season where we have won three games from three and more importantly we have got to do a lot of work on the training field.

“I think we are definitely further along as a squad compared to where we were this time last season.”
 
He added: “We are expecting a hugely competitive game.

“While they are missing players away on World Cup duty, they also have real depth in their squad. Both sides will be targeting a win, so I think we are in for quality game.”

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Stephen Fitzgerald
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Tom Daly
11. Matt Healy
10. Conor Fitzgerald
9. Caolin Blade

1. Paddy McAllister
2. Tom McCartney
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Gavin Thornbury
5. Quinn Roux
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Colby Fainga’a
8. Jarrad Butler Capt

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt
17. Denis Buckley
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Eoin McKeon
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Peter Robb
23. Darragh Leader.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie