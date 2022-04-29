Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 29 April 2022
Advertisement

Six changes for Connacht as Blade set to make 150th appearance against Sharks

Head coach Andy Friend is hoping to make it a clean sweep against the South African sides in the URC this season.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Apr 2022, 12:13 PM
58 minutes ago 967 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5750863
Connacht's Caolin Blade.
Image: INPHO
Connacht's Caolin Blade.
Connacht's Caolin Blade.
Image: INPHO

THE CONNACHT TEAM to face the Cell C Sharks in the URC this weekend has been announced. 

Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3.05pm Irish time) sees the province in action at Durban’s Hollywoodbets Kings Park, following last weekend’s win over Emirates Lions. 

They’ve also beaten the other two South African sides – the Vodacom Bulls and the DHL Stormers – this season, so a win tomorrow would make it a clean sweep.

Head coach Andy Friend has made six changes to that team as Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Leva Fifita, Conor Oliver, Conor Fitzgerald and Tom Farrell all get the nod. 

Scrum-half Caolin Blade is also set to reach the milestone of 150 appearances for Connacht.

“Beating all four South African teams would be a tremendous achievement but we’re full aware we’ve a significant task ahead of us tomorrow,’ said Friend.

The Sharks have named a side full of Springbok internationals and will have a large and passionate fanbase behind them in Durban.

“That said, the group has taken huge confidence from the win in Johannesburg and the atmosphere around the camp all week has been really positive.”

Connacht team v Cell C Sharks

15. Mack Hansen 
14. John Porch 
13. Tom Farrell 
12. Tom Daly 
11. Alex Wootton 
10. Conor Fitzgerald 
9. Caolin Blade 

1. Denis Buckley 
2. Dave Heffernan 
3. Finlay Bealham 
4. Gavin Thornbury 
5. Leva Fifita 
6. Cian Prendergast 
7. Conor Oliver 
8. Jarrad Butler (captain)

Replacements

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin
17. Jordan Duggan 
18. Jack Aungier 
19. Niall Murray 
20. Oisín Dowling 
21. Kieran Marmion 
22. Jack Carty 
23. Tiernan O’Halloran 

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie