BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 2 October 2020
Advertisement

Aki in place as Connacht welcome Glasgow to Galway

Andy Friend is able to field his strongest available side as his team bid to bounce back from their ‘A’ defeat to Munster.

By Sean Farrell Friday 2 Oct 2020, 12:25 PM
23 minutes ago 763 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5221294
Aki and Gavin Thonrbury at Connacht training.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Aki and Gavin Thonrbury at Connacht training.
Aki and Gavin Thonrbury at Connacht training.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ACADEMY WING PETER Sullivan will win his second Connacht cap from the start when Andy Friend’s side host Glasgow Warriors at the Sportsground tomorrow (kick-off 17.15, eir Sport).

A hip injury for Tiernan O’Halloran means John Porch shifts to fullback with the on-loan Alex Wootton on the left side of the back three.

A conspicuous absentee from last week’s ‘A’ inter-pro defeat to Munster, Bundee Aki starts alongside Tom Farrell in the centre with Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion continuing as half-backs.

Gavin Thornbury, whose restart was cruelly cut short due to concussion in August, packs down in the second row with Quinn Roux, while another new signing in Conor Oliver gets the nod to start at openside alongside captain Jarrad Butler and Paul Boyle.

Connacht (v Glasgow)

15. John Porch
14. Peter Sullivan
13. Tom Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Alex Wootton
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Gavin Thornbury
5. Quinn Roux
6. Jarrad Butler  Captain
7. Conor Oliver
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements

16. Jonny Murphy
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Jack Aungier
19. Niall Murray
20. Seán Masterson
21. Caolin Blade
22. Conor Fitzgerald
23. Sammy Arnold

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss the provinces’ 2020/21 starts, the South African-infused Pro16, and the schools-versus-clubs dynamic in Ireland


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie