Aki in place as Connacht welcome Glasgow to Galway

ACADEMY WING PETER Sullivan will win his second Connacht cap from the start when Andy Friend’s side host Glasgow Warriors at the Sportsground tomorrow (kick-off 17.15, eir Sport).
A hip injury for Tiernan O’Halloran means John Porch shifts to fullback with the on-loan Alex Wootton on the left side of the back three.
A conspicuous absentee from last week’s ‘A’ inter-pro defeat to Munster, Bundee Aki starts alongside Tom Farrell in the centre with Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion continuing as half-backs.
Gavin Thornbury, whose restart was cruelly cut short due to concussion in August, packs down in the second row with Quinn Roux, while another new signing in Conor Oliver gets the nod to start at openside alongside captain Jarrad Butler and Paul Boyle.
Connacht (v Glasgow)
15. John Porch
14. Peter Sullivan
13. Tom Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Alex Wootton
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Gavin Thornbury
5. Quinn Roux
6. Jarrad Butler Captain
7. Conor Oliver
8. Paul Boyle
Replacements
16. Jonny Murphy
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Jack Aungier
19. Niall Murray
20. Seán Masterson
21. Caolin Blade
22. Conor Fitzgerald
23. Sammy Arnold
Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss the provinces’ 2020/21 starts, the South African-infused Pro16, and the schools-versus-clubs dynamic in Ireland
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
COMMENTS