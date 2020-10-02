Aki in place as Connacht welcome Glasgow to Galway

ACADEMY WING PETER Sullivan will win his second Connacht cap from the start when Andy Friend’s side host Glasgow Warriors at the Sportsground tomorrow (kick-off 17.15, eir Sport).

A hip injury for Tiernan O’Halloran means John Porch shifts to fullback with the on-loan Alex Wootton on the left side of the back three.

A conspicuous absentee from last week’s ‘A’ inter-pro defeat to Munster, Bundee Aki starts alongside Tom Farrell in the centre with Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion continuing as half-backs.

Gavin Thornbury, whose restart was cruelly cut short due to concussion in August, packs down in the second row with Quinn Roux, while another new signing in Conor Oliver gets the nod to start at openside alongside captain Jarrad Butler and Paul Boyle.

Connacht (v Glasgow)

15. John Porch

14. Peter Sullivan

13. Tom Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Alex Wootton

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Gavin Thornbury

5. Quinn Roux

6. Jarrad Butler Captain

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements

16. Jonny Murphy

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Jack Aungier

19. Niall Murray

20. Seán Masterson

21. Caolin Blade

22. Conor Fitzgerald

23. Sammy Arnold

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud