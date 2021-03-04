BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 4 March 2021
Ireland trio to start for Connacht on Thomond Park trip

Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan have been picked to take on Munster in the Pro14 tomorrow evening.

By The42 Team Thursday 4 Mar 2021, 1:23 PM
Bundee Aki training this week.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has named his starting line-up ahead of tomorrow’s Pro14 clash with Munster in Limerick (7.35pm, eir Sport 1 & Premier Sports 1).

There are seven changes to the team that earned a narrow win away to Treviso last week. 

Having been released by Ireland, Bundee Aki featured heavily in that victory — scoring a last-minute try to keep the pressure on their latest opponents in Conference B

Aki remains at centre, while fellow Ireland internationals Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan return to the side. 

“We know exactly what we need to do tomorrow night in Limerick,” said Friend. “There has been barely any talk of securing Champions Cup qualification because our first objective has always been 1st place in the Conference B, so all our focus since last weekend has been on getting a win that gives us that fighting chance of a final spot.

“Thankfully we haven’t picked up any major injury worries in our last two games so we’ve a pretty healthy squad apart from our long-term absentees.

“We’ve named a very experienced starting XV but we’ve made sure to also reward those who showed good form in our last few games. Overall we’re in a positive place and we’re really looking forward to the challenge.”

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. John Porch
13. Tom Daly
12. Bundee Aki
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Jarrad Butler (captain)
7. Conor Oliver 
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt
17. Matthew Burke
18. Jack Aungier
19. Niall Murray
20. Eoghan Masterson
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Sean O’Brien
23. Alex Wootton

The42 Team

