Ireland trio to start for Connacht on Thomond Park trip

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has named his starting line-up ahead of tomorrow’s Pro14 clash with Munster in Limerick (7.35pm, eir Sport 1 & Premier Sports 1).

There are seven changes to the team that earned a narrow win away to Treviso last week.

Having been released by Ireland, Bundee Aki featured heavily in that victory — scoring a last-minute try to keep the pressure on their latest opponents in Conference B.

Aki remains at centre, while fellow Ireland internationals Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan return to the side.

“We know exactly what we need to do tomorrow night in Limerick,” said Friend. “There has been barely any talk of securing Champions Cup qualification because our first objective has always been 1st place in the Conference B, so all our focus since last weekend has been on getting a win that gives us that fighting chance of a final spot.

“Thankfully we haven’t picked up any major injury worries in our last two games so we’ve a pretty healthy squad apart from our long-term absentees.

“We’ve named a very experienced starting XV but we’ve made sure to also reward those who showed good form in our last few games. Overall we’re in a positive place and we’re really looking forward to the challenge.”

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. John Porch

13. Tom Daly

12. Bundee Aki

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Jarrad Butler (captain)

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Matthew Burke

18. Jack Aungier

19. Niall Murray

20. Eoghan Masterson

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Sean O’Brien

23. Alex Wootton