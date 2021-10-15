Connacht boosted by Aki selection for interpro derby with Munster

CONNACHT WILL WELCOME Bundee Aki back for tomorrow’s URC interpro derby with Munster.
Andy Friend’s men head to Thomond Park for a 7.35pm kick-off (live on RTÉ2), having most recently lost out 22-35 to the Dragons last weekend.
The return of British & Irish Lion Aki, set to make his first appearance of the campaign as one of five changes to the team, is undoubtedly a boost.
“There’s no getting away from the fact last week wasn’t good enough, so now it’s up to us all to put in the type of performance we know they’re capable of,” said Friend.
Training this week has been good and Bundee’s return is a boost as he’ll give us his typical energy that is needed for an interpro.
“Both games in Limerick last season ended with a single score between the two sides, so we know it’ll be a tight game. The team that is most consistent for the full 80 minutes and is clinical with the chances they create will be the team that wins it.”
Connacht
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. John Porch
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Bundee Aki
11. Mack Hansen
10. Jack Carty (captain)
9. Caolin Blade
1. Matthew Burke
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Niall Murray
5. Ultan Dillane
6. Cian Prendergast
7. Conor Oliver
8. Paul Boyle
Replacements:
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
16. Shane Delahunt
17. Greg McGrath
18. Jack Aungier
19. Eoghan Masterson
20. Abraham Papali’i
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Jarrad Butler
23. Tom Daly
Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss depth in Munster, Nathan Doak’s Ireland prospects, and whether rugby is survival of the richest on The42 Rugby Weekly
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
COMMENTS (2)