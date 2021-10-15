Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 15 October 2021
Connacht boosted by Aki selection for interpro derby with Munster

Andy Friend has made five changes to the team that lost out to the Dragons a week ago.

By The42 Team Friday 15 Oct 2021, 1:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,983 Views 2 Comments
Bundee Aki is back.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Bundee Aki is back.
Bundee Aki is back.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

CONNACHT WILL WELCOME Bundee Aki back for tomorrow’s URC interpro derby with Munster. 

Andy Friend’s men head to Thomond Park for a 7.35pm kick-off (live on RTÉ2), having most recently lost out 22-35 to the Dragons last weekend. 

The return of British & Irish Lion Aki, set to make his first appearance of the campaign as one of five changes to the team, is undoubtedly a boost.  

“There’s no getting away from the fact last week wasn’t good enough, so now it’s up to us all to put in the type of performance we know they’re capable of,” said Friend.

Training this week has been good and Bundee’s return is a boost as he’ll give us his typical energy that is needed for an interpro.

“Both games in Limerick last season ended with a single score between the two sides, so we know it’ll be a tight game. The team that is most consistent for the full 80 minutes and is clinical with the chances they create will be the team that wins it.”

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran 
14. John Porch 
13. Sammy Arnold 
12. Bundee Aki 
11. Mack Hansen 
10. Jack Carty (captain)
9. Caolin Blade 

1. Matthew Burke 
2. Dave Heffernan 
3. Finlay Bealham 
4. Niall Murray 
5. Ultan Dillane 
6. Cian Prendergast 
7. Conor Oliver 
8. Paul Boyle 

Replacements: 

16. Shane Delahunt 
17. Greg McGrath
18. Jack Aungier 
19. Eoghan Masterson 
20. Abraham Papali’i 
21. Kieran Marmion 
22. Jarrad Butler 
23. Tom Daly 

