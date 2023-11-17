Bealham returns to give Connacht new dimension for Sharks clash

FINLAY BEALHAM WILL make his first Connacht appearance of the season when they face the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship this Saturday.

The Ireland international is one of eight changes to the XV for the clash in Durban after representing Ireland at the World Cup.

In the second row, Oisin Dowling and Joe Joyce have got the nod while Cian Prendergast, captain Conor Oliver and Sean O’Brien are set to start in an unchanged back row following last week’s 25-22 defeat away to Edinburgh.

Advertisement

🟢 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 🟢



Here's your Connacht 23 for tomorrow, captained by Conor Oliver and including the returning Finlay Bealham 🙌#SHAvCON | #BKTURC



Full story: https://t.co/q8JiP8eGQy pic.twitter.com/8ldrBbawDV — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) November 17, 2023

Head coach Pete Wilkins explained about Belham’s return: “He has brought great energy as well as international quality to the group. Elsewhere our team selection represents a blend of those that have delivered significant performances for us across the first four games of the URC season.

“The quality of our bench will be a crucial element in what we expect to be a physical and fast-paced game in hot conditions.”

Colm Reilly and JJ Hanrahan have been selected as a new half-back pairing, but for the fourth game this season Cathal Forde and Tom Farrell are in the centre. Byron Ralston will operate on the wing with Andrew Smith and Tiernan O’Halloran in the back three.

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Byron Ralston

13. Tom Farrell

12. Cathal Forde

11. Andrew Smith

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Colm Reilly

1. Denis Buckley

2. Tadgh McElroy

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Oisín Dowling

5. Joe Joyce

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Conor Oliver (65) (captain)

8. Sean O’Brien

Get instant updates on your province on The 42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.