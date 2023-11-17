Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO Connacht's Finlay Bealham.
Team news

Bealham returns to give Connacht new dimension for Sharks clash

Province have named their starting XV for Saturday’s URC game in Durban.
376
1
33 minutes ago

FINLAY BEALHAM WILL make his first Connacht appearance of the season when they face the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship this Saturday.

The Ireland international is one of eight changes to the XV for the clash in Durban after representing Ireland at the World Cup.

In the second row, Oisin Dowling and Joe Joyce have got the nod while Cian Prendergast, captain Conor Oliver and Sean O’Brien are set to start in an unchanged back row following last week’s 25-22 defeat away to Edinburgh.

Head coach Pete Wilkins explained about Belham’s return: “He has brought great energy as well as international quality to the group. Elsewhere our team selection represents a blend of those that have delivered significant performances for us across the first four games of the URC season.

“The quality of our bench will be a crucial element in what we expect to be a physical and fast-paced game in hot conditions.”

Colm Reilly and JJ Hanrahan have been selected as a new half-back pairing, but for the fourth game this season Cathal Forde and Tom Farrell are in the centre. Byron Ralston will operate on the wing with Andrew Smith and Tiernan O’Halloran in the back three.

Connacht

  • 15. Tiernan O’Halloran
  • 14. Byron Ralston
  • 13. Tom Farrell
  • 12. Cathal Forde
  • 11. Andrew Smith
  • 10. JJ Hanrahan
  • 9. Colm Reilly
  • 1. Denis Buckley
  • 2. Tadgh McElroy
  • 3. Finlay Bealham
  • 4. Oisín Dowling
  • 5. Joe Joyce
  • 6. Cian Prendergast
  • 7. Conor Oliver (65) (captain)
  • 8. Sean O’Brien

Get instant updates on your province on The 42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

Author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     