Michael McDonald training with Connacht. Ben Brady/INPHO
Michael McDonald set for first Connacht start away to Lyon in Champions Cup

Head coach Pete Wilkins will hope New Year’s Day win over Munster in URC can give side confidence.
40 minutes ago

MICHAEL McDONALD is set to make his first Connacht start at scrum-half away to Lyon in the Champions Cup tomorrow.

Head coach Pete Wilkins will be hoping the former Australia U20 international can help his side take confidence from the United Rugby Championship win over Munster on New Year’s Day.

Defeats to Saracens and Bordeaux have left Connacht at the bottom of Pool 1 and the Lyon clash could also mean a debut for Ballinasloe man Matthew Devine who was named among the replacements.

“Preparations have been going really well for this trip to France. We gave the group a few days to recover after the Munster game which was important, then we came in last Thursday and Friday to review, which then allowed us the full week to prep for Lyon. So the build-up has gone really well,” Wilkins said.

“Lyon, like many French teams, have plenty of talented individuals who will punish you if given the opportunity. We’ll travel down there aiming to put our stamp on the game and if we do that and play to our ability, we’ll have a great chance.”

Connacht

  • 15. JJ Hanrahan 
  • 14. Andrew Smith
  • 13. Tom Farrell 
  • 12. Tom Daly 
  • 11. Shayne Bolton 
  • 10. Jack Carty (captain)
  • 9. Michael McDonald 
  • 1. Peter Dooley 
  • 2. Dylan Tierney-Martin 
  • 3. Jack Aungier 
  • 4. Darragh Murray 
  • 5. Joe Joyce 
  • 6. Cian Prendergast 
  • 7. Jarrad Butler 
  • 8. Sean Jansen 

Replacements:

  • 16. Tadgh McElroy
  • 17. Denis Buckley 
  • 18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy 
  • 19. Oisín Dowling 
  • 20. Conor Oliver 
  • 21. Matthew Devine 
  • 22. David Hawkshaw 
  • 23. Shane Jennings 
