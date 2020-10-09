BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 9 October 2020
Arnold and Aki to team up in midfield for Connacht's Cardiff trip

Andy Friend makes two changes to the side which beat Glasgow last weekend.

By Niall Kelly Friday 9 Oct 2020, 12:37 PM
Arnold, left, starts in midfield.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SAMMY ARNOLD WILL start alongside Bundee Aki in midfield when Connacht take on the Cardiff Blues in the Guinness Pro14 tomorrow evening [7.35pm, TG4].

Arnold’s inclusion is one of two changes to the side which beat the Glasgow Warriors in Connacht’s season opener last weekend, with Eoghan Masterson’s inclusion at blindside flanker the other.

Ultan Dillane is named among the replacements following his recent head injury while on duty with the Connacht Eagles, while Shane Delahunt is also available having served his suspension for his sending off against Munster in the closing rounds of the 2019/20 competition.

“We were very pleased to pick up the win last week and the way the squad took control of the game in the second half,” head coach Andy Friend said. “That said, we are targeting two wins from these first two games so the job is only half done.

“Rodney Parade is a tough place to go but I have full confidence in the squad we have selected to go over and get the win.”

Connacht

15. John Porch
14. Peter Sullivan
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Bundee Aki
11. Alex Wootton
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Gavin Thornbury
5. Quinn Roux
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Conor Oliver
8. Jarrad Butler (captain)

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Jack Aungier
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Paul Boyle
21. Stephen Kerins
22. Conor Fitzgerald
23. Tom Daly

Cardiff Blues

15. Matthew Morgan
14. Josh Adams
13. Rey Lee-Lo
12. Willis Halaholo
11. Hallam Amos
10. Jarrod Evans
9. Lloyd Williams

1. Corey Domachowski
2. Kirby Myhill
3. Dillon Lewis
4. Seb Davies
5. Cory Hill (captain)
6. Shane Lewis-Hughes
7. Olly Robinson
8. James Botham

Replacements:

16. Kristian Dacey
17. Rhys Carré
18. Dmitri Arhip
19. Ben Murphy
20. Alun Lawrence
21. Lewis Jones
22. Jason Tovey
23. Garyn Smith

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella break down Andy Farrell’s latest 35-man Ireland squad and welcome the news that Joe Schmidt is back in the game:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

