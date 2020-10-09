Arnold and Aki to team up in midfield for Connacht's Cardiff trip

SAMMY ARNOLD WILL start alongside Bundee Aki in midfield when Connacht take on the Cardiff Blues in the Guinness Pro14 tomorrow evening [7.35pm, TG4].

Arnold’s inclusion is one of two changes to the side which beat the Glasgow Warriors in Connacht’s season opener last weekend, with Eoghan Masterson’s inclusion at blindside flanker the other.

Ultan Dillane is named among the replacements following his recent head injury while on duty with the Connacht Eagles, while Shane Delahunt is also available having served his suspension for his sending off against Munster in the closing rounds of the 2019/20 competition.

“We were very pleased to pick up the win last week and the way the squad took control of the game in the second half,” head coach Andy Friend said. “That said, we are targeting two wins from these first two games so the job is only half done.

“Rodney Parade is a tough place to go but I have full confidence in the squad we have selected to go over and get the win.”

Connacht

15. John Porch

14. Peter Sullivan

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Bundee Aki

11. Alex Wootton

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Gavin Thornbury

5. Quinn Roux

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Conor Oliver

8. Jarrad Butler (captain)

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Jack Aungier

19. Ultan Dillane

20. Paul Boyle

21. Stephen Kerins

22. Conor Fitzgerald

23. Tom Daly

Cardiff Blues

15. Matthew Morgan

14. Josh Adams

13. Rey Lee-Lo

12. Willis Halaholo

11. Hallam Amos

10. Jarrod Evans

9. Lloyd Williams

1. Corey Domachowski

2. Kirby Myhill

3. Dillon Lewis

4. Seb Davies

5. Cory Hill (captain)

6. Shane Lewis-Hughes

7. Olly Robinson

8. James Botham

Replacements:

16. Kristian Dacey

17. Rhys Carré

18. Dmitri Arhip

19. Ben Murphy

20. Alun Lawrence

21. Lewis Jones

22. Jason Tovey

23. Garyn Smith

