Aki and Bealham return to Connacht starting XV for Pau trip

BUNDEE AKI AND Finlay Bealham have both been named to start in Connacht’s Challenge Cup Round of 16 meeting with Pau on Sunday [5.30pm, Premier Sports 1].

The Six Nations winners return as two of seven changes to the side which suffered a cruel final-play defeat against Benetton in Treviso last weekend.

Caolin Blade, who missed that game through injury, is passed fit to return at scrum-half while Shane Jennings is named on the left wing in his first start for the province.

Up front, Denis Buckley returns to the front row, as does Bealham, while Jarrad Butler starts at number eight.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins said: “It’s a competition that we want to go far in, and that’s reflected in the squad selected for Sunday.

“There’s a huge amount of experience there and having Bundee and Finlay back is a big boost too.

“I’m confident from what I’ve seen in training and with the squad we’ve named that they’ll deliver a big performance.”

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Shayne Bolton

13. David Hawkshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Shane Jennings

10. Jack Carty (capt)

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe Joyce

5. Niall Murray

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Jarrad Butler

Replacements:

16. Eoin de Buitléar

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Sam Illo

19. Darragh Murray

20. Conor Oliver

21. Matthew Devine

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Tom Farrell

Section Paloise

15. Jack Maddocks

14. Thomas Carol

13. Eliot Roudil

12. Jale Vatubua

11. Aminiasi Tuimaba

10. Joe Simmonds

9. Dan Robson

1. Siegfried Fisi’ihoi

2. Youri Delhommel

3. Siate Tokolahi

4. Guillaume Ducat

5. Lekima Tagitagivalu

6. Martin Puech (capt)

7. Sacha Zegueur

8. Thibaut Hamonou

Replacements:

16. Lucas Rey

17. Hugo Parrou

18. Guram Papidze

19. Steve Cummins

20. Fabrice Metz

21. Reece Hewat

22. Thibault Daubagna

23. Axel Desperes

– Updated 12.45pm to include Section Paloise matchday 23.