Thornbury to make long-awaited injury comeback in boost for Connacht's trip to Sarries

GAVIN THORNBURY WILL make his first Connacht appearance for a year in Saturday’s Champions Cup trip to Saracens [1pm, TNT Sports 1].

The second-row makes his long-awaited comeback after suffering a serious knee injury in December 2022, and is one of five new faces in a much-changed pack.

He’s joined by Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Conor Oliver and Paul Boyle, who all come in to the starting XV.

Head coach Pete Wilkins makes nine changes in total to the side which disappointed at home to Union Bordeaux Begles last Friday night with out-half Jack Carty set to make his 200th appearance for the province.

Shayne Bolton is another who is set to make his first appearance of the season, while Tom Farrell and John Porch are also given the nod in the backs.

Wilkins said that “as players and coaches we were very blunt in our review of last weekend, with honesty and ownership about how the game got away from us.

“The reaction from the group in training this week has been excellent and we look forward to getting out there and delivering a performance befitting of our ambitions this season.

“Saracens are a world-class outfit with a fine European pedigree, so there’s no better place to challenge ourselves and show what we’re about.”

Connacht Rugby (v Saracens)

15. John Porch

14. Byron Ralston

13. Tom Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Shayne Bolton

10. Jack Carty (captain)

9. Caolin Blade

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Jack Aungier

4. Darragh Murray

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements: