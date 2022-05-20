Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 20 May 2022
Advertisement

Friend picks a blend of youth and experience for Connacht's final game of the season

Zebre visit the Sportsground tomorrow evening.

By The42 Team Friday 20 May 2022, 12:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,520 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5769085
Dylan Tierney-Martin is handed his first Connacht start at hooker.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Dylan Tierney-Martin is handed his first Connacht start at hooker.
Dylan Tierney-Martin is handed his first Connacht start at hooker.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT’S MATCHDAY SQUAD has been announced for Saturday’s URC game against Zebre. 

Out of the running for a play-of place, the province host Italian opposition in their final fixture of the season at the Sportsground tomorrow (5pm kick-off).

Head coach Andy Friend will already have one eye on the 2022/23 campaign, and his team features a mix of youth and experience. 

There is a first start for Dylan Tierney-Martin at hooker, and Sean Masterson and Oran McNulty get the nod at openside flanker and fullback respectively. 

Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham line out alongside Tierney-Martin in the front row, and it’s Gavin Thornbury and Niall Murray in the second row. The back row, meanwhile, is made up of Masterson, his brother Eoghan and Cian Prendergast.

The half-backs are Kieran Marmion and captain Jack Carty, with Tom Daly and Tom Farrell in the centre and Alex Wootton and John Porch on the wings.

Ultan Dillane, Abraham Papali’i and Sammy Arnold are all named on the bench ahead of their departures this summer and may be called upon for one final appearance. 

“Even though we missed out on the play-offs we have plenty to play for tomorrow,” said Friend. 

Finishing with a 50% win record is important, but more so is finishing on a high at our home ground – both for our playing group and our supporters.

“The likes of Dylan, Sean and Oran all deserve their opportunity tomorrow and I know the departing players involved will savour the experience as well.”

Connacht team v Zebre

15. Oran McNulty 
14. John Porch 
13. Tom Farrell 
12. Tom Daly 
11. Alex Wootton 
10. Jack Carty 
9. Kieran Marmion 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

1. Denis Buckley 
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin
3. Finlay Bealham 
4. Gavin Thornbury 
5. Niall Murray 
6. Eoghan Masterson 
7. Seán Masterson 
8. Cian Prendergast 

Replacements

16. Dave Heffernan 
17. Matthew Burke 
18. Jack Aungier 
19. Ultan Dillane 
20. Abraham Papali’i 
21. Colm Reilly 
22. Conor Fitzgerald 
23. Sammy Arnold 

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie