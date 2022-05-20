Friend picks a blend of youth and experience for Connacht's final game of the season

Dylan Tierney-Martin is handed his first Connacht start at hooker.

CONNACHT’S MATCHDAY SQUAD has been announced for Saturday’s URC game against Zebre.

Out of the running for a play-of place, the province host Italian opposition in their final fixture of the season at the Sportsground tomorrow (5pm kick-off).

Head coach Andy Friend will already have one eye on the 2022/23 campaign, and his team features a mix of youth and experience.

There is a first start for Dylan Tierney-Martin at hooker, and Sean Masterson and Oran McNulty get the nod at openside flanker and fullback respectively.

Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham line out alongside Tierney-Martin in the front row, and it’s Gavin Thornbury and Niall Murray in the second row. The back row, meanwhile, is made up of Masterson, his brother Eoghan and Cian Prendergast.

The half-backs are Kieran Marmion and captain Jack Carty, with Tom Daly and Tom Farrell in the centre and Alex Wootton and John Porch on the wings.

Ultan Dillane, Abraham Papali’i and Sammy Arnold are all named on the bench ahead of their departures this summer and may be called upon for one final appearance.

“Even though we missed out on the play-offs we have plenty to play for tomorrow,” said Friend.

Finishing with a 50% win record is important, but more so is finishing on a high at our home ground – both for our playing group and our supporters.

“The likes of Dylan, Sean and Oran all deserve their opportunity tomorrow and I know the departing players involved will savour the experience as well.”

Connacht team v Zebre

15. Oran McNulty

14. John Porch

13. Tom Farrell

12. Tom Daly

11. Alex Wootton

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Gavin Thornbury

5. Niall Murray

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Seán Masterson

8. Cian Prendergast

Replacements

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Matthew Burke

18. Jack Aungier

19. Ultan Dillane

20. Abraham Papali’i

21. Colm Reilly

22. Conor Fitzgerald

23. Sammy Arnold

