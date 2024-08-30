O'Conor to make first Connacht appearance in Sale friendly

PIERS O’CONOR WILL make his first appearance in a Connacht jersey this weekend after being named to start at fullback in the province’s pre-season friendly meeting with Sale Sharks in Galway tomorrow [KO 1.30pm].

The Irish-qualified 28-year old joined the province earlier this summer after a six-year spell with Bristol Bears.

The versatile back is Irish-qualified through his grandfather, with roots in Roscommon as well as Dublin.

Joe Joyce captains Connacht from the second row, while the returning Josh Murphy starts in the back row.

There’s also starts for Matthew Devine and Hugh Gavin on the scrum-half and wing respectively, after both players stepped up to professional contracts this summer.

New signings Temi Lasisi, Adam McBurney, David O’Connor and Ben Murphy are all included on a 15-strong Connacht bench, alongside Academy players Fiachna Barrett, John Devine and Daniel Hawkshaw.

There is no place for Mack Hansen, who has completed a full pre-season after his long-term shoulder injury and is hopeful of being involved in the province’s URC opener against Munster on 21 September.

Tomorrow’s game at the Dexcom Stadium will be streamed live on connachtrugby.ie.

Connacht:

15. Piers O’Conor

14. Shayne Bolton

13. Byron Ralston

12. Cathal Forde

11. Hugh Gavin

10. Jack Carty

9. Matthew Devine

1. Peter Dooley

2. Dyan Tierney-Martin

3. Sam Illo

4. Joe Joyce (capt)

5. Darragh Murray

6. Josh Murphy

7. Conor Oliver

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements from: