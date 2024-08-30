Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Piers O'Conor. Alamy Stock Photo
Team news

O'Conor to make first Connacht appearance in Sale friendly

There is no place in the 30-man squad for Mack Hansen.
11.21am, 30 Aug 2024
716
0

PIERS O’CONOR WILL make his first appearance in a Connacht jersey this weekend after being named to start at fullback in the province’s pre-season friendly meeting with Sale Sharks in Galway tomorrow [KO 1.30pm].

The Irish-qualified 28-year old joined the province earlier this summer after a six-year spell with Bristol Bears.

The versatile back is Irish-qualified through his grandfather, with roots in Roscommon as well as Dublin. 

Joe Joyce captains Connacht from the second row, while the returning Josh Murphy starts in the back row.

There’s also starts for Matthew Devine and Hugh Gavin on the scrum-half and wing respectively, after both players stepped up to professional contracts this summer.

New signings Temi Lasisi, Adam McBurney, David O’Connor and Ben Murphy are all included on a 15-strong Connacht bench, alongside Academy players Fiachna Barrett, John Devine and Daniel Hawkshaw.

There is no place for Mack Hansen, who has completed a full pre-season after his long-term shoulder injury and is hopeful of being involved in the province’s URC opener against Munster on 21 September.

Tomorrow’s game at the Dexcom Stadium will be streamed live on connachtrugby.ie.

Connacht: 

  • 15. Piers O’Conor
  • 14. Shayne Bolton
  • 13. Byron Ralston
  • 12. Cathal Forde
  • 11. Hugh Gavin
  • 10. Jack Carty
  • 9. Matthew Devine
  • 1. Peter Dooley
  • 2. Dyan Tierney-Martin
  • 3. Sam Illo
  • 4. Joe Joyce (capt)
  • 5. Darragh Murray
  • 6. Josh Murphy
  • 7. Conor Oliver
  • 8. Sean Jansen

Replacements from:

  • Denis Buckley
  • Temi Lasisi
  • Adam McBurney
  • Jack Aungier
  • Fiachna Barrett
  • Niall Murray
  • Oisin Dowling
  • David O’Connor
  • Oisin McCormack
  • Paul Boyle
  • Ben Murphy
  • Colm Reilly
  • John Devine
  • David Hawkshaw
  • Daniel Hawkshaw
Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie