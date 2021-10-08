Connacht make three changes for home clash with Dragons

CONNACHT HAVE MADE three changes to the side that will welcome Dragons to the Sportsground tomorrow in the United Rugby Championship [kick-off, 5.15pm].

Matthew Burke, Paul Boyle and Ben O’Donnell have all been drafted in for the clash in what will be a first appearance of the season for O’Donnell on the wing.

Tiernan O’Halloran will also form part of that back three as he starts at full-back while Mack Hansen slots in on the other wing.

Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty will take up the 9 and 10 positions with Tom Daly and Tom Farrell partnering in the centre.

Matthew Burke comes into the front row with Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham, while locks Oisin Dowling and Ultan Dillane also start together for the third week in a row.



The side is completed by flankers Cian Prendergast and captain Jarrad Butler, with Boyle wearing the number 8 shirt.

Connacht v Dragons

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Ben O’Donnell

13. Tom Farrell

12. Tom Daly

11. Mack Hansen

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Matthew Burke

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Oisin Dowling

5. Ultan Dillane

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Jarrad Butler

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Jack Aungier

19. Leva Fifita

20. Conor Oliver

21. Caolin Blade

22. Conor Fitzgerald

23. Sammy Arnold

