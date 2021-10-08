Connacht make three changes for home clash with Dragons

CONNACHT HAVE MADE three changes to the side that will welcome Dragons to the Sportsground tomorrow in the United Rugby Championship [kick-off, 5.15pm].
Matthew Burke, Paul Boyle and Ben O’Donnell have all been drafted in for the clash in what will be a first appearance of the season for O’Donnell on the wing.
Tiernan O’Halloran will also form part of that back three as he starts at full-back while Mack Hansen slots in on the other wing.
Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty will take up the 9 and 10 positions with Tom Daly and Tom Farrell partnering in the centre.
Matthew Burke comes into the front row with Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham, while locks Oisin Dowling and Ultan Dillane also start together for the third week in a row.
The side is completed by flankers Cian Prendergast and captain Jarrad Butler, with Boyle wearing the number 8 shirt.
Connacht v Dragons
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Ben O’Donnell
13. Tom Farrell
12. Tom Daly
11. Mack Hansen
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Matthew Burke
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Oisin Dowling
5. Ultan Dillane
6. Cian Prendergast
7. Jarrad Butler
8. Paul Boyle
Replacements
16. Shane Delahunt
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Jack Aungier
19. Leva Fifita
20. Conor Oliver
21. Caolin Blade
22. Conor Fitzgerald
23. Sammy Arnold
