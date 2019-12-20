Tiernan O'Halloran returns from injury to start for Connacht against Munster

TIERNAN O’HALLORAN HAS been named in the Connacht starting line-up for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Munster at the Sportsground [KO 5.15pm, TG4].

Tiernan O'Halloran's injury lay-off ends tomorrow. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Having been sidelined with an ankle injury since October, O’Halloran has been selected at fullback for the top-of-the-table Conference B clash.

Quinn Roux will wear the captain’s armband, as he partners Ultan Dillane in the second row for what will be his 100th appearance for Connacht.

Conor Fitzgerald has retained the number 10 shirt from last weekend’s win over Gloucester, with Jack Carty named among the replacements.

Although the likes of Niyi Adeolokun, Jarrad Butler — who’s struggling with illness — and Peter McCabe are absent, head coach Andy Friend has nevertheless named a formidable side.

“Saturday is another big occasion in the Sportsground,” Friend said. “All players want to be involved in these interpro games and with Munster in our conference it takes on extra significance.

“We take pride in our home record and last season Munster were one of the few teams to beat us in the Sportsground so we know the challenge we will face tomorrow.

“It will be a proud day for Quinn Roux and his family. Making 100 appearances for Connacht is a great achievement and it is fitting that with Jarrad out, Quinn will captain the side. He has been a real leader for us this season and has been driving standards among the player group.”

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. John Porch

13. Tom Daly

12. Bundee Aki

11. Kyle Godwin

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Quinn Roux (captain)

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Paul Boyle

8. Eoin McKeon

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Conor Kenny

18. Dominic Robertson McCoy

19. Joe Maksymiw

20. Robin Copeland

21. Stephen Kerins

22. Jack Carty

23. Stephen Fitzgerald

