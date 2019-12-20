This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tiernan O'Halloran returns from injury to start for Connacht against Munster

Quinn Roux will wear the captain’s armband at the Sportsground as he makes his 100th Connacht appearance.

By Paul Dollery Friday 20 Dec 2019, 12:20 PM
43 minutes ago 1,468 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4943118

TIERNAN O’HALLORAN HAS been named in the Connacht starting line-up for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Munster at the Sportsground [KO 5.15pm, TG4].

tiernan-ohalloran Tiernan O'Halloran's injury lay-off ends tomorrow. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Having been sidelined with an ankle injury since October, O’Halloran has been selected at fullback for the top-of-the-table Conference B clash.

Quinn Roux will wear the captain’s armband, as he partners Ultan Dillane in the second row for what will be his 100th appearance for Connacht.

Conor Fitzgerald has retained the number 10 shirt from last weekend’s win over Gloucester, with Jack Carty named among the replacements.

Although the likes of Niyi Adeolokun, Jarrad Butler — who’s struggling with illness — and Peter McCabe are absent, head coach Andy Friend has nevertheless named a formidable side.

“Saturday is another big occasion in the Sportsground,” Friend said. “All players want to be involved in these interpro games and with Munster in our conference it takes on extra significance.

“We take pride in our home record and last season Munster were one of the few teams to beat us in the Sportsground so we know the challenge we will face tomorrow.

“It will be a proud day for Quinn Roux and his family. Making 100 appearances for Connacht is a great achievement and it is fitting that with Jarrad out, Quinn will captain the side. He has been a real leader for us this season and has been driving standards among the player group.”

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. John Porch
13. Tom Daly
12. Bundee Aki
11. Kyle Godwin
10. Conor Fitzgerald
9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Quinn Roux (captain)
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Paul Boyle
8. Eoin McKeon

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt
17. Conor Kenny
18. Dominic Robertson McCoy
19. Joe Maksymiw
20. Robin Copeland
21. Stephen Kerins
22. Jack Carty
23. Stephen Fitzgerald

