Friend shuffles his pack for Connacht team to face Toulouse

ANDY FRIEND HAD made a number of changes to the Connacht team that pulled off a thrilling defeat of Montpellier as they prepare to visit French giants Toulouse on Saturday [KO 1pm, BT Sport].

With a number of players recovering from injury, the Connacht head coach has been able to inject some fresh faces into his side ahead of a massive challenge at the Stade Ernest Wallon, as well as reshuffling his backline.

Quinn Roux returns to the second row to partner Ultan Dillane in place of Jarrad Butler. There are also two changes in the front row, with Dominic Robertson-McCoy keeping his place at tighthead, as Dave Heffernan comes in at hooker and Peter McCabe at loosehead.

In the back row, Eoghan Masterson comes in at blindside with Colby Fainga’a at openside and Robin Copeland remaining number eight.

The changes continue in the backline. Matt Healy is named at full back, with wings Kyle Godwin and John Porch completing the back three, while Tom Farrell comes into the midfield to line out alongside Tom Daly.

Caolin Blade makes his 100th appearance for his home province at scrum-half, with Conor Fitzgerald starting at out-half.

“We were happy with the character shown against Montpellier but we know we will need to improve as we travel away to Toulouse,” said Friend.

“We have seen the quality they have in the past few seasons in this competition and winning the Top 14 in France. However we are travelling with a squad that has a huge sense of belief that we can win the game on Saturday”.



“We are boosted this week with a number of players returning from injury and the real positive for us is that with a six day turnaround from the Montpellier game we have players coming in fresh into the squad. Saturday is another challenge for us but one we are really looking forward to.”

Connacht:

15. Matt Healy

14. John Porch

13. Tom Farrell

12. Tom Daly

11. Kyle Godwin

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Caolin Blade

1. Peter McCabe

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Quinn Roux

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Colby Fainga’a

8. Robin Copeland



Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Matthew Burke

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Joe Maksymiw

20. Paul Boyle

21. Angus Lloyd

22. Jack Carty

23. Peter Robb

Toulouse:

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Yoann Huget

13. Sofiane Guitoune

12. Lucas Tauzin

11. Maxime Médard

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Sébastien Bézy

1. Cyril Baille

2. Peato Mauvaka

3. Charlie Faumuina

4. Richie Gray

5. Joe Tekori

6. Alban Placines

7. Rynhardt Elstadt

8. Jerome Kaine (captain)

Replacements:

16. Julien Marchand

17. Thomas du Toi

18. Dorian Aldegheri

19. Rory Arnold

20. Selevasio Tolofua

21. Francois Cros

22. Pita Ahki

23. Pierre Pages



Referee: Karl Dickson (England)

