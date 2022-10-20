Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 20 October 2022
Connacht recall Prendergast and Marmion for Scarlets clash

Connacht take on the Welsh side tomorrow with just one win from their first five games.

56 minutes ago 974 Views 3 Comments
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CONNACHT HAVE NAMED Cian Prendergast in the starting XV for tomorrow’s clash against Scarlets while Dylan Tierney-Martin and Cathal Forde are among the replacements.
 
In total there are six changes from last week’s side, with Denis Buckley, Leva Fifita, Conor Oliver, Kieran Marmion and Tiernan O’Halloran also coming into the starting lineup.
 
Buckley partners Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham in the front row while Niall Murray continues in the second row alongside Fifita. Paul Boyle completes the back row with Prendergast and Oliver.
 
Jack Carty captains the side from out-half with Marmion alongside him, while the centre partnership of David Hawkshaw and Byron Ralston is unchanged. Wingers Mack Hansen and John Porch are also retained.
 
Commenting on the team selection, Director of Rugby Andy Friend said: We’ve had a tough start to the season, but if we can pick up a couple of wins in these last two rounds before the November break, then we’ll put ourselves in a much better position heading into the next block.
 
“Scarlets are always a difficult team to face as they have quality players across the park. There’s nearly always one score separating the two sides at full-time, so it’ll no doubt be a tight affair.

“We need to ensure we bring the intent and physicality that we’ve shown in the last two matches, as well as improving our ability to finish the multiple opportunities that we’re creating. If we can do that, then we’ll put ourselves in a great position to obtain the result that we’re all chasing.”
 
CONNACHT SQUAD VS SCARLETS
15. Tiernan O’Halloran (207)
14. John Porch (64)
13. Byron Ralston (5)
12. David Hawkshaw (5)
11. Mack Hansen (18)
10. Jack Carty (182) (C)
9. Kieran Marmion (213)
1. Denis Buckley (213)
2. Dave Heffernan (170)
3. Finlay Bealham (178)
4. Niall Murray (39)
5. Leva Fifita (17)
6. Cian Prendergast (32)
7. Conor Oliver (45)
8. Paul Boyle (77)

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (8)
17. Jordan Duggan (28)
18. Jack Aungier (36)
19. Oisín Dowling (29)
20. Jarrad Butler (98)
21. Colm Reilly (12)
22. Cathal Forde (2)
23. Alex Wootton (35)

